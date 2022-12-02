Did you know that it is the richest and safest country in the world? You'll never believe these surprising facts about World Cup host Qatar...

Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin has lost more than 60 aircraft so far, UK claims
The Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has revealed in its Latest Defence Intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens of missions, compared to a high of 300 per day at the start of the war. This decrease is likely a result of the threat of Ukrainian air defences, limitations on the flying hours available, and increasingly worse weather.Elsewhere, Ukrainian military has shared a video of a charred hangar full of destroyed Russian equipment at an undisclosed location, saying the...
7 Affordable Places To Retire in Mexico and Other Countries South of the Border
With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...
See why South Korea has the world's lowest fertility rate
South Korea recently broke its own record for the world's lowest fertility rate. Figures released this summer showed that in 2021, the average number of children a South Korean woman will have in her lifetime is down to just 0.81. CNN's Paula Hancocks reports.
Saudi Arabia plans one of the world's biggest airports
The planned King Salman International Airport outside Riyadh, which will be designed by Foster + Partners, will be one of the world's biggest airports with no fewer than six runways, carrying 185 million passengers by 2050.
Comments / 0