ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

25 Ways To Spruce Up Your Bathroom Walls

By Alexandria Taylor
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWszF_0jUu6Dg000

After a long day, what's better than a nice long hot shower or a relaxing bath? However you like to unwind, having a spa-like feel in your bathroom can always be a benefit. Creating that spa atmosphere for a bathroom can cost, on average, $21,044 for a mid-range remodel, according to Action Builders . An upscale bathroom remodel can be upwards of $66,317.

The final cost is affected by the scope of the work, the size of the bathroom, and labor. Contractors can charge between $40 and $100 per hour to remodel a bathroom, according to 1st Choice Remodel ATL . So if you're looking for a new look on a budget, you have a few options.

One way to keep costs down is by reducing the scope of your project and taking on some of the work yourself. These ideas will give your bathroom walls new life and the appearance of a remodel. Best of all, you can complete much of the work yourself in only a few days.

Fun Wallpaper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdINC_0jUu6Dg000

Wallpaper has come a long way from the 70s print that many have ripped out of their homes. Modern wallpaper offers updated and stylish patterns, bold colors, and sometimes hints of metallic accents. Peel and stick versions are easy to install, but all wallpaper types create an instant refresh for a bathroom.

Framed Art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rWPm_0jUu6Dg000

Just because the bathroom is more about utility and function doesn't mean you have to skimp on decorating. Adding framed art can help make a design look more finished and add a unique personal touch to the room. Consider your favorite prints, paintings, or even dried flowers as framed artwork.

Wood Paneling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5Cwx_0jUu6Dg000

Wood paneling may seem like an antiquated design choice to many people. Though it may have risen to popularity in the 1970s, there are plenty of ways to create an updated look, including painting it and laying it horizontally. Or, embrace the warm retro or rustic vibes that wood walls can give your bathroom.

Living Plant Wall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iX0NA_0jUu6Dg000

Plants as home decor have exploded in popularity. Plants add color and texture to a room and also have the benefit of bringing nature into the space. The bathroom is also a great location for humidity-loving tropical plants, which will soak in the moisture created by a shower.

Colorful Tiles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44m72C_0jUu6Dg000

Bathroom tiles are an obvious choice when remodeling your bathroom, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun with this design feature. Use tiles to add a pop of color.

Floating Shelves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhcZD_0jUu6Dg000

Improve both the function and aesthetics of the bathroom with floating shelves. These are easy to install and can be great for storage. Use these shelves to store bathroom essentials as well as some decor items like cotton rounds and Q-tips.

Picture Frame Molding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzeNk_0jUu6Dg000

This type of molding creates decorative squares or rectangles on the walls that have historically been popular in traditional design. Adding this molding can provide an elegant look to the bathroom and painting this feature can make it look more modern.

Marble Slab

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWgQW_0jUu6Dg000

Dramatic and eye-catching, marble slab on the wall is sure to create a bathroom transformation. Similar to the marble slabs used for countertops, this trend creates a seamless wall of natural stone. It's one of the best ways to create an elevated bathroom look.

Patterned Plaster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Q4OM_0jUu6Dg000

Designs etched into plaster will add plenty of texture to a bathroom wall. Cover the surface with plaster and use various tools to draw patterns while the plaster is still wet. Once it dries, you can paint it or leave it natural for a unique, textured mural.

Board And Batten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mF6MP_0jUu6Dg000

Board and batten is a type of molding that adds both a rustic and chic element to a design. The design is easy to recreate with molding and paneling and can be painted to add some color to the room.

Fluted Walls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmI9B_0jUu6Dg000

The fluted look has been popular for furniture, but that doesn't mean you can't use it as a wall treatment. This is a sleek, modern look that adds plenty of texture and can also help add height to a room with vertical lines. You can either leave the walls natural or paint them for a pop of color.

Scenic Mural

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199Z3e_0jUu6Dg000

A mural scene on the wall can help give the feeling of a larger space by creating visual depth in the room. Choose the largest wall to place the mural, and create it by either painting or hanging up wallpaper.

Faux Concrete Wall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRP73_0jUu6Dg000

Add a modern industrial or loft look with faux concrete walls. Concrete walls can add a lot of texture while creating a sleek style in the bathroom. You can do this by brushing gray paint or using a faux concrete finish on the walls.

Beadboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQQQQ_0jUu6Dg000

For a more traditional look, beadboard is a great option. Use this paneling option on half or the entire wall. The vertical lines can make the walls appear taller. For a classic look, you can leave it white or paint it for more color.

Textile Art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZkrI_0jUu6Dg000

Large tapestries and wall hangings can add textile art to the room. Consider macrame, baskets, and rope art for some natural texture.

Metal Tiles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RixQW_0jUu6Dg000

Use metal tiles to add a modern shine to the bathroom. Metal tiles come in various patterns, shapes, sizes, and textures, so you can create a customized look from sleek and modern to classic and patterned.

Fresh Coat Of Paint

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6BRn_0jUu6Dg000

Don't underestimate how new paint can transform a room. If you're looking for an inexpensive way to refresh your bathroom, paint the walls a new shade. Calming shades of blue or green can help you relax. Or get energized in the morning with orange and yellow hues.

Large Mirror

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2NM6_0jUu6Dg000

For a smaller bathroom, a large mirror can help reflect light and make the space appear larger. Hang a large mirror or two on the wall or over a vanity to make the decor item functional as well.

Wall Decals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q46tk_0jUu6Dg000

If you like the look of wallpaper but don't want to deal with the installation, wall decals are a great in-between option. These are like giant stickers and can come in a variety of patterns, like florals and geometric designs. They easily attach to the wall and come off without damage.

Faux Brick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COtMI_0jUu6Dg000

The look of exposed brick can be very warm and inviting. But if your home isn't built with brick walls, that doesn't mean you have to go without. Install faux brick wall tiles to recreate the look with ease.

Wainscoting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrbP0_0jUu6Dg000

Wainscoting was originally popular in older, traditional homes. But the panels are coming back as a way to add texture and decorative interest to a room.

Large Scale Art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSL3p_0jUu6Dg000

If you have ample wall space, opt for large-scale art to fill the space. Frame large prints or paintings to display on the walls. The dramatic look will draw the eye and create a focal point in the bathroom.

Tile Mosaic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4ZvV_0jUu6Dg000

When it comes to designing a bathroom, tile is an obvious choice. Create a mosaic using tile for an artistic element. Or choose patterned tiles that create a design when put together.

Textured Panels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xc5oT_0jUu6Dg000

Textured wall panels instantly make a room look more interesting. Designs range from waves to raised squares to quatrefoil patterns and everything in between. Installing these wall panels can make your bathroom look like those found in high-end hotels.

Limewash Paint

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FskdX_0jUu6Dg000

A limewash finish gives the appearance of old-world stucco walls. It's a great way to add subtle texture to a room. The finish is usually applied over neutral or earth-toned paint for a more natural feel.

Read this next: 25 Small Bathroom Shelf Ideas That Will Maximize Your Space

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier

There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
realhomes.com

I've found 6 of the cutest small Christmas trees for apartments — from just $10.50

Bigger doesn't always mean better, especially when it comes to Christmas. These cute but small Christmas trees I've found online totally prove that. Whether you want a mini tree for your desk or are spending Christmas Day away from home like me and want something low maintenance. There might not be any point in getting a full-size tree this year. and you can save that cash for an extra egg nog latte. We've already listed our favorite places to buy your Christmas decor this year, but we're yet to discuss the elephant (or in this case the baby elephant) in the room.
northernarchitecture.us

Interior Earthbag Walls with Exterior Strawbale Walls

Another hybrid version is to split up the mass and the insulation by using the earthbag walls as interior partition walls and the strawbales as exterior insulated buffer walls (Fig. 17.11 a & b). 17.11a (right): 1 1/2 story earthbag interior structure enclosed with exterior insulated straw bale walls. 17.11b...
Apartment Therapy

Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here

Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
homesenator.com

How to Stop Pet Hair From Taking Over Your Home

Pets are a great addition to any home because they provide companionship, make us laugh, and often help keep our feet warm at night. However, depending on the pet you have, they can also leave behind lots of hair. Most pet owners recognise what a struggle that can be. It can be problematic as it sticks to furniture, carpets, and clothes. Even though many pets go through an intense shedding phase only once or twice a year, in reality, their hair is falling out constantly and being replenished. Fortunately, there are ways to stop it from taking over your home.
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
71K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy