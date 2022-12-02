ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in unseen I’m a Celeb reunion clip

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Matt Hancock serenaded Gina Colangelo with a rendition of “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran as they were driven away from the jungle.

This clip from the Coming Out Show reveals the cringe-inducing moment the former health secretary sang to his girlfriend.

Mr Hancock’s affair with his then-aide Ms Colangelo was exposed in June of this year, and he resigned the following day.

In the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! reunion show, Ms Colangelo revealed the pair went trekking “around Mont Blanc together” over the summer.

He finished third in the ITV reality show.

