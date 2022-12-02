BBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?

The hotly-anticipated BBC schedule of Christmas television has been revealed.

Available live and on-demand on iPlayer , viewers can expect festive specials and box sets to come to their screens this December.

“Nothing brings people across the UK together like Christmas on the BBC and this year we’ve got a world-class line-up like no other,” Charlotte Moore , the BBC chief content officer said.

From dramas to gameshows and animated children’s favourites, here’s what the broadcaster has to offer this festive season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.