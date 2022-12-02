A good gift can elicit a surge of happiness and gratitude in the recipient. It also feels great to give, with psychologists finding that the joy of giving a gift is more pronounced than the pleasure of receiving one. Unfortunately, there are times when you receive a gift and you have to force a smile and fake your gratitude. I’m a consumer psychologist who specializes in gift-giving research – in particular, gift-giving mistakes. Here are four of the most common ones: 1. Prioritizing the big reveal One way givers can err is by focusing too much on the moment the recipient will open the...

