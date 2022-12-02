Read full article on original website
Vice
The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home
Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
HuffPost
Robert Clary, 'Hogan's Heroes' Cast Member And Holocaust Survivor, Dead At 96
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. He was 96. Clary died during the night Wednesday of natural causes at...
Athena Strand was ‘my first true love,’ mother writes in social media tribute
Maitlyn Presley Gandy wrote on Facebook that she wants the world to know Athena Strand was “innocent, beautiful, kind, intelligent, and just the brightest, happiest soul you could ever meet.”
The Newly Discovered Bible Alters the Fundamental Christian Beliefs
Since the inception of man, discoveries have played a significant role in shaping how we think and influencing our beliefs. Nowadays, discoveries about religion help in understanding historical figures and interpreting history.
The 4 biggest gift-giving mistakes, according to a consumer psychologist
A good gift can elicit a surge of happiness and gratitude in the recipient. It also feels great to give, with psychologists finding that the joy of giving a gift is more pronounced than the pleasure of receiving one. Unfortunately, there are times when you receive a gift and you have to force a smile and fake your gratitude. I’m a consumer psychologist who specializes in gift-giving research – in particular, gift-giving mistakes. Here are four of the most common ones: 1. Prioritizing the big reveal One way givers can err is by focusing too much on the moment the recipient will open the...
How fake foreign news fed political fervor and led to the American Revolution
Misinformation is often at the root of political extremism. During the 2022 United States midterm election, some of the most radical politicians in the Republican Party were fueled by the unfounded belief that the previous presidential election in 2020 was stolen. Misinformation as motivation for political action is nothing new. As I explain in my new book, “Misinformation Nation,” during the American Revolution, the self-declared “Patriot” faction that led the colonies through a bloody fight to independence was guided by a profoundly mistaken belief. These Patriots thought that the British government aimed to control the colonies and extract their wealth, but...
‘Goblin mode’ chosen as Oxford Dictionaries word of 2022
As language continues to evolve, dictionaries have added new words and phrases to their publications or have chosen “the word of the year.”. Merriam-Webster said “gaslighting” was the word for 2022. Scrabble added 500 words to its official dictionary. Oxford Dictionaries, not to be left out, has...
The Jewish Press
Avot 1:4 – The Importance Of Role Models
Yose ben Yoezer of Zeredah and Yose ben Yohanan of Jerusalem received from them. Yose ben Yoezer used to say: let your house be a house of meeting for the sages and sit in the very dust of their feet, and drink in their words with thirst. Does watching violence...
The Jewish Press
Has America Really Come to This?
President Joe Biden released a statement on social media, on Friday, that should never have been needed to have been said. But we’re seeing antisemitism spiking in the US. The haters and the mentally ill are not just spreading their hate, but worse, finding a receptive and believing audience.
The Unknown Truth about Pyecraft
Twelve Stories and a Dream, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE TRUTH ABOUT PYECRAFT. He sits not a dozen yards away. If I glance over my shoulder I can see him. And if I catch his eye—and usually I catch his eye—it meets me with an expression.
disruptmagazine.com
Daniel Kryznel Creates an App that Helps People Connect with God
We frequently lose sight of God when we are afraid in life. He always moves toward us, even when we are scared and struggling. We turn within and concentrate on the source of our dread. But instead of focusing on the things that make us fearful in life, we need to seek courage and faith though God. This is what Daniel Kryznel is trying to teach people with his creation.
The Jewish Press
Kinus HaShluchim – Hakhel Of Klal Yisrael
How can one hall in Edison, New Jersey, possibly hold a banquet for all of Klal Yisrael? It would seem to be impossible. How can you fit millions of people into one hall, however large?. In reality, all of Klal Yisrael gathered recently in one hall for the banquet of...
The Jewish Press
The First Dreamer
The beginning of the world as told in the Jewish Bible is a remarkable story. It is a world that seemingly is infused both with the natural and super-natural, where God and man interact regularly: the world was built and then destroyed in a flood, save for Noah and his family, whom God directed to build an ark; Abraham pleads with God to save corrupt cities which are nevertheless pummeled with fire and brimstone.
lovewhatmatters.com
‘I had to stare directly in the eye of what I lost.’: Woman shares candid reality of grief
“Grief is a funny thing. It comes in waves as they say, but those waves can hit many years later out of nowhere. Happy moments you believe will be full of laughter and bliss can trigger something that has been lying dormant deep within you. That happened to me just a month or so ago after graduating college at 36 years old.
The Jewish Press
The Conundrum of ‘Jewish Pride’
The rise of the Religious Zionist Party in the last Israeli election to a position of considerable power and influence was enabled in not insignificant ways by the party’s rhetoric of “Jewish pride.”. As is often the case with the religious Zionist movement in general, RZP attempted to...
Are you an immigrant? We want to hear about the final moments in your home country
The memory of leaving home is one that can never be erased.
The Jewish Press
Dementia Diary – Chapter 11
Shall we pretend that caring for someone with cognitive decline is a “piece of cake?” If you know someone who seems to be handling it well, there is much they are not telling you. Let’s talk. Any form of memory loss or Dementia which affects a loved...
The Jewish Press
‘Non-Jewish Nanny’ to Orthodox Children Becomes a Social Media Sensation
(JNS) Adriana Fernandez laughs when she recounts how she got it wrong when it came to understanding what “kosher” means. “I used to think it was just that you couldn’t have a cheeseburger and couldn’t mix cheese and meat,” Fernandez, 25, told JNS. She has...
