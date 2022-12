Connecticut's Jordan Hawkins (24) drives to the basket as Oklahoma State's Tyreek Smith (23) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — Jordan Hawkins’ performance for the UConn men’s basketball team against Iowa State in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament title game Sunday was one he’d like to forget.

He had two points and picked up four fouls, including a technical, in only five minutes of action in the Huskies’ win.

But the sophomore from Gaithersburg, Maryland rebounded with a performance to remember Thursday night.