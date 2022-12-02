Read full article on original website
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
WATCH: Giant Fiery Object Travels Across Midwestern Sky, Remains Mystery
It could be seen from Wisconsin to Tennessee.
Man Loses Part of Skull in Horror Alligator Attack—'I Was Inside Its Mouth'
An eight-year-old girl spotted the bloody JC LaVerde as he crawled to the shore and called for help.
Weird! Sheep Walk In A Circle For “12 Days Without Stopping”
A video camera caught a flock of sheep in China walking around in a circle, which doesn’t sound weird until you find out that the sheep walked in a circle continuously for 12 days straight. The owner of the sheep says it started with just a few sheep, but eventually, every one of the animals in that pen joined in.
Woman's hidden name found on 8th Century religious manuscript
A woman's name, faintly scratched and almost invisible to the naked eye, has been detected on the pages of a 1,300-year-old religious manuscript. The word "Eadburg" was discovered in the margins of the 8th Century copy of a biblical text. University of Leicester PhD student Jessica Hodgkinson made the unexpected...
Non-Americans reveal the things Americans do that they simply do not understand
Here are 19 things they just don't get.
How one embroidered cotton sack tells the unique story of slavery and survival
Sara Sidner speaks with Tiya Miles, who won the 2022 Cundill History Prize for her book "All That She Carried," which tells the story a cotton sack that dates back to the mid-19th century, given by an enslaved woman to her daughter, just before she was sold away.
An Indigenous reservation has a novel way to grow food – below the earth’s surface
Near the southern border of the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, a curved translucent roof peeks out a few feet above the dusty plains. It’s a blustery November afternoon and the last remaining greens outside are fading fast. But below ground, at the bottom of a short flight of stairs, the inside of this 80ft-long sleek structure is bursting with life – pallets of vivid microgreens, potato plants growing from hay bales and planters full of thick heads of Swiss chard and pak choi. Two people bend over the pallets, using scissors to harvest delicate sprouts of microgreens.
Cross-carrying ‘missionary’ busted for having fist fight during walk across America
A “missionary” carrying a cross on his shoulder during a 2,000-mile walk across America is accused of not turning the other cheek — as he allegedly got into a fist fight with a passing motorist and wound up being arrested. Jesse Michael Boyd, 46, of Vale, was completing the multi-state trek for Full Proof Gospel Ministries alongside his teenage daughter, young son, and two other missionaries when they got the fisticuffs with driver outside Cameron, Montana on Nov. 12. “He told us we weren’t welcomed in Montana,” Boyd told Channel 9’s Dan Faherty of the fight, which he said started when the...
I’ll Take My Stand Here
It was the afternoon of the last hunt of the season. The cold January winds had increased in intensity during the morning as the temperature continued to fall. The deer were in hiding and only one had been seen. In the morning drive, the dogs made a half-hearted run over the frozen ground before slipping back to the side of the drivers and refused to run anymore. Hunters came into the clubhouse for lunch with running noses, tearing eyes, and frozen ears. With stiff hands, they clutched bowls of warm stew prepared by Charles and Sam.
How we met: ‘She tripped and I caught her before she hit the ground’
In 1997, Hayley was enjoying single life after a divorce, and had no intention of settling down. She worked for a tech company in San Francisco and loved spending her free time with friends. One weekend in August, she booked a trip to Los Angeles to visit the Hollywood Bowl. There were no assigned seats on the flight, and she was separated from her friends during boarding. “I ran to catch up with them,” she says. “There was a bottleneck in the gangway so I was trying to weave my way through.” All of a sudden, she tripped.
101 Fun Facts You Never Knew, Guaranteed to Totally Blow Your Mind
Get ready for trivia night with a bunch of random fun facts that will make you question everything you ever knew about the world. What’s useless info to some is, to others, cool, amazing fun facts that make the world a stimulating and awe-inspiring place. Are you one of those people who love collecting unexpected pieces of knowledge? If so, prepare to have your mind blown with these interesting fun facts that will amaze adults and kids alike.
Man Turns Wall Cabinets Into Base Cabinet and the Results Speak for Themselves
This makes your next dream project so much easier!
Memory of macabre cult massacre buried in Guyana jungle
Deep in the Guyanese jungle, only a signpost and a nondescript plaque serve as reminders of a cult settlement where one of the most spine-chilling mass murder-suicides in modern history took place almost five decades ago. The carnage highlighted the manipulative power cult leaders wield over their followers, and those who live nearby are torn between wanting to move on and wishing the site could serve as a lesson as to what went wrong.
'We Fled at Night. No Food or Water. At the Border, We Could Barely Walk'
Desange Kuenihira shares her inspirational story about rebuilding her life in America.
Virgin with Child and Adoring Angels statue on Florence's Duomo is seen in color for the first time: Restorations reveal teals, browns and reds on what was thought to be white marble
Florence's Duomo is still revealing new secrets - restorations uncovered traces of once hidden color on the Virgin with Child and Adoring Angels marble sculptures. While cleaning 10,000 square feet of the marble, teams uncovered the brown iris of Mary's left eye, the bluish-green and red of her cloak and the rich brocade pattern, designed to mimic woven fabric, on the gown worn by the Christ Child.
Pen pals from UK and US still in touch after both turned 100. They started writing letters in their 20s
In the age of WhatsApp and Zoom calls, communication has become fast and instant. However, the thoughtfulness behind writing letters and waiting days for a friend's reply - are some sweet memories that some generations still carry fondly. One such friendship is the one between Geoff Banks, from Devon in England, and Celesta Byrne from America, who started writing to each other in 1938. 84 years later, their communication is still going strong.
