After Bronx Medical History is Made, HIV-Positive Heart Transplant Recipient Meets Donor Family

As NYC hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV patients, Sen. Schumer calls for federal aid
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City hospitals are getting overwhelmed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) among children — and the unprecedented surge could become even worse, according to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York). RSV is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can...
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
newyorkcitynews.net
Mentally ill homeless to be hospitalized, says New York City mayor
NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a plan to tackle "a crisis we see all around us," by hospitalizing more mentally ill homeless people without their consent. Speaking from City Hall, Democrat Adams said the city had a "moral obligation" to help New...
What forced hospitalization feels like in New York City, as Mayor Adams pushes for more
A man sleeping in the subway is woken up by two NYPD officers on Aug. 23, 2019. NYC policy now allows forcible removal of people who can't meet their basic needs, even when social workers and mental health professionals aren't around to assess the situation. Some hospital emergency rooms and psychiatric units are already strained – as are the community programs that are supposed to support people upon release. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Man slashed in face in latest subway attack
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens. The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx CB7 Holds 1st Veterans’ Flagging Event at Bronx Victory Memorial in Bedford Park
The following is an extended and updated version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. In honor of Veterans’ Day 2022, Bronx Community Board 7 (CB7) held the first veterans’ flagging event on Nov. 19, at the Bronx Victory Memorial on Mosholu Parkway in Bedford Park.
norwoodnews.org
Manhattan College School of Science Gifted $15 Million by Michael & Aimee Kakos
Manhattan College welcomed back alum, Michael Kakos, along with his wife, Aimee Kakos, on the occasion of their $15 million donation to the college to improve its School of Science, now renamed The Kakos School of Science, in the couple’s honor. The two said they were incredibly proud to support the college, a private, Catholic, liberal arts university, located at 4513 Manhattan College Parkway in the Fieldston section of The Bronx.
norwoodnews.org
Highbridge: Man 39, Hospitalized following Auto Theft & Police-Involved Shooting
A 39-year old man has been hospitalized following an auto-theft and police-involved shooting in the Mt Hope section of The Bronx, police said. NYPD Chief of Department, Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief John Chell, chief of patrol, and other senior officials from Patrol Borough Manhattan North, Patrol Borough Bronx and the 44th Precinct, gave a press conference in the early hours of Sunday morning, Dec. 4, to share details of the incident.
laborpress.org
Short-Staffing Crisis at NYC Hospitals
New York, NY – On Wednesday, November 30, NYSNA nurses gave harrowing testimony on how short-staffing puts patient care at risk at a City Council oversight hearing on the state of nursing in NYC. Over 100 nurses and allies, joined by City Council Hospitals Committee Chair Mercedes Narcisse and...
norwoodnews.org
NYPD Probes Possible Connection between Allerton Shooting & Shooting of Philly Parking Authority Officer
The NYPD released video footage and a photo of a suspect sought in connection to the shooting that occurred in the Allerton section of The Bronx on Nov. 22, 2022, during which a gas station employee was shot in the head at close range. Video courtesy of the NYPD. The...
pix11.com
'Scars for the rest of my life,' victim suffering from PTSD after BK subway attack
Police are hunting for a young woman who threw an acid-like substance into the face of another strap hanger for no apparent reason. ‘Scars for the rest of my life,’ victim suffering …. Police are hunting for a young woman who threw an acid-like substance into the face of...
riverdalepress.com
Loaves and fishes for the Bronx
New Settlement hosted a Thanksgiving giveaway outside their Jerome Avenue community center Nov. 17 in partnership with Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Sen. Luis Sepulveda, Bronx borough president Vanessa Gibson, city council members Althea Stevens and Pierina Sanchez, and sponsors Ponce Bank and United Way. Families walked away with more...
NYC DOE leader, parent on $200M special education investment
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is devoting an additional $200 million to programs for the nearly 200,000 city public school students who receive some form of special education, Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday. Christina Foti, the DOE’s chief of special education, and advocate Laura Espinoza of the group Vision Futuro joined PIX11 Morning […]
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: Police Release Video of Persons of Interest following Murder of Prince Shabazz, 14
THE NYPD IS asking for the public’s help identifying the two people seen in the attached video and photo who are sought for questioning in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, 2022 in Fordham Heights of 14-year-old Prince Shabazz, of East Tremont in Mt. Hope. Video courtesy of the NYPD.
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NYC children's agency buries report that details racial bias in its ranks
A 2020 draft report found New York City child welfare workers were concerned about unequal treatment between Black and brown families and white families, but the findings did not come to light until now. ACS workers themselves point to a racial double standard in how the agency treats Black and brown families versus white families. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 130 apartments for seniors in Bedford Park in the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 130 newly constructed apartments for seniors at 2850 Webster Ave. in the Bronx. Eligible applicants for this lottery can earn up to $60,050. The studios and one bedrooms are stabilized and will only be rented to New Yorkers who qualify for Section 8 vouchers. This means the rent is technically zero.
PD: Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Stabbed In Stomach By New York Teen
A Hudson Valley teen is accused of stabbing a local woman multiple times in her pregnant stomach. On Wednesday, November 30, police from the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed they arrested a suspect following a stabbing incident involving a pregnant woman. Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. On Tuesday,...
New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz
Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
NYC public schools exempt from Mayor Adams’ trash plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams plans to enforce new trash regulations in April in an effort to make the city’s streets cleaner. However, trash has been piling up on the curbs in front of the city’s public schools in Harlem for days. Now, PIX11 has learned that schools will not be subject to […]
