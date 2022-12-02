ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group Supporting Kin of Fallen CIA Comes Out of Shadows

Calista Anderson was at a sleepover when the email from a friend arrived. She was 12 years old and had just experienced the worst moment of her life: Her mother had been killed while working overseas. The email offered a further jolt. It linked to a news article revealing that,...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin has lost more than 60 aircraft so far, UK claims

The Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has revealed in its Latest Defence Intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens of missions, compared to a high of 300 per day at the start of the war. This decrease is likely a result of the threat of Ukrainian air defences, limitations on the flying hours available, and increasingly worse weather.Elsewhere, Ukrainian military has shared a video of a charred hangar full of destroyed Russian equipment at an undisclosed location, saying the...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm

A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family

The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
Manufacturing Orders From China Down 40% in Unrelenting Demand Collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation — the U.S. Is No. 2

Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
