Group Supporting Kin of Fallen CIA Comes Out of Shadows
Calista Anderson was at a sleepover when the email from a friend arrived. She was 12 years old and had just experienced the worst moment of her life: Her mother had been killed while working overseas. The email offered a further jolt. It linked to a news article revealing that,...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin has lost more than 60 aircraft so far, UK claims
The Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has revealed in its Latest Defence Intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens of missions, compared to a high of 300 per day at the start of the war. This decrease is likely a result of the threat of Ukrainian air defences, limitations on the flying hours available, and increasingly worse weather.Elsewhere, Ukrainian military has shared a video of a charred hangar full of destroyed Russian equipment at an undisclosed location, saying the...
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
The family of Paul Whelan said the unjustly detained American has been transferred to a Russian prison hospital, confirming the former U.S. Marine is alive but saying they have little information about his health. David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, reportedly released a statement saying the family was able to hold...
Russian Refuseniks Continue to Rebel: Hundreds Jailed for Defying Orders
Russia's mobilized troops reportedly continue to challenge the defense ministry's control over its forces.
North Korea reportedly fires 130 artillery rounds, violating inter-Korean agreement
North Korea allegedly fired more than 100 artillery rounds into the sea off both its coasts on Monday morning, violating a 2018 agreement.
A Globally Critical Chip Firm Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Netherlands Over China Tech Policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. ASML produces a cutting-edge chip-making machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country could...
Protesters win a partial victory as Chinese cities start to loosen Covid controls
It may be too early to call it a complete victory, but a collective uproar from people across China against stringent Covid controls has forced a remarkable partial climbdown from one of the world's most authoritarian governments -- and its leader, Xi Jinping.
UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott
The leader of the United Arab Emirates is making a surprise visit to Qatar during its hosting of the World Cup
North Korea fires artillery rounds into ‘buffer zones’ near sea border
North Korea fired around 130 artillery shells into the sea off its east and west coasts on Monday, the South Korean military said, in Pyongyang's latest provocation near the inter-Korean maritime boundary.
Ukrainians say they hid orphaned children from Russian deportation
The staff at the children's regional hospital in Kherson city, Ukraine, say they began fabricating orphans' medical records to make it appear like they were too ill to move.
Ukraine Says It's Prepared for Winter War After U.S. Claim That Fighting Will Be at a ‘Reduced Tempo' Over Next Few Months
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine appears keen to rebuff a claim by a U.S. official that fighting in the war could take on a "reduced tempo" over winter. On Saturday, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril...
OPEC+ Agrees to Stick to Its Existing Policy of Reducing Oil Production Ahead of Russia Sanctions
The European Union is poised to ban all imports of Russian seaborne crude from Monday. The Kremlin has previously warned that any attempt to impose a price cap on Russian oil will cause more harm than good. Oil prices have fallen to below $90 a barrel from more than $120...
Manufacturing Orders From China Down 40% in Unrelenting Demand Collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
4 Navy Sailors Assigned to Same Facility Die by Apparent Suicide Within Weeks, Amid Growing Concerns of Mental Health Crisis
At least four U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the same facility in Virginia died by suicide in the last few weeks, including one as recently as Saturday, military officials and family members said. It is the latest cluster of Navy suicides this year to spark concerns of a fleetwide mental...
The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation — the U.S. Is No. 2
Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
