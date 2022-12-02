Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Google announces several new Android features including an eagerly-awaited widget
Google published a new blog post today mentioning several new features that will be making their way to the Android operating system. For example, did you know that you can create a collage using the Google Photos app? Simply open the app, long-press on two to six pictures, tap the "Add to" tab at the bottom of the screen and then tap collage.
Gmail and Google Calendar could get standalone apps for the Pixel Watch
If you’ve ever wanted more out of the Gmail and Google Calendar experience on your smartwatch, the company may be finally doing something about that. For anyone using any smartwatch running Wear OS or Google’s new Pixel Watch, you’ve likely realized that the experience when it comes to Gmail and Google Calendar is lacking on the wrist. The Google Calendar experience is currently run through an Agenda app that has limited functionality in terms of what you can actually do with calendar events.
How to check if your text was read on Android
Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
What is the Google Common Knowledge Project?
We use Google every day to find the answers to our questions and to gather information for independent research. In a world powered by mobile devices, the best Android phones allow us to access this vast knowledge database anytime. We also often have to visit various websites and decide just how accurate their claims are. Worse yet, finding precise data points can often take time and effort without a guarantee of producing actual results.
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It's becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the "Worldwide Digital" division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Samsung updates the Dropship Good Lock module for One UI 5
Samsung's Good Lock suite brings several useful capabilities to existing hardware, like the Back Tap gesture and easier file transfers. If you have used these apps, they can make everyday tasks a breeze, and Samsung regularly updates them as well. Many Good Lock modules are now receiving updates to support Samsung's One UI 5 based on Android 13. This time, the update for the Dropship app simplifies platform-agnostic file sharing, as well as bringing other handy feature improvements and bug fixes.
Android Authority
Google announces new Android features just in time for the holidays
There are new features for both your phone and Wear OS device. Google is bringing a host of new features to Android. These new features are for photos, messages, Google TV, Wear OS, and more. There are even some holiday-themed features to try. The holiday season is the time for...
Google's working to speed up Pixel software update install times
Back in the day, installing an OTA update on a Pixel meant downtime of at least 10 to 15 minutes as the device would boot into recovery mode and restart a couple of times during the process. The introduction of Seamless Updates with Android 7.0 Nougat changed that, and Google has been tweaking the update mechanism ever since. Thanks to these (yet-to-be-officially-mandated) improvements, your Pixel now installs a software update in the background on a secondary virtual system partition and switches to it with a reboot, reducing the total downtime to just a few minutes. But the fact that an install can take as long as 20 minutes still remains the biggest hurdle to tackle. A new set of patches submitted to the Android Open Source Project gerrit indicates that Google wants to change that.
Google is done with Duplex on the Web
Google Assistant is about to get less useful this month. Google is sunsetting its Duplex on the Web service which allowed customers to book tickets or make reservations through a streamlined Assistant-led interface that automatically integrated personal information from the user's Google account.
Google Messages starts rolling out end-to-end encrypted group chats
It's no secret that SMS is an aging standard — in fact, much of the last fifteen years of smartphones have centered on trying to replace it. While much of the world has moved beyond basic text messages, relying on third-party apps like WhatsApp or Signal, those of us in the US aren't so lucky. Google has spent the last few years pushing RCS as the worthy replacement — all while trying to persuade a certain company to adopt it. In honor of SMS's 30th anniversary, Android users are starting get a long-awaited security feature.
Android Authority
How to change or reset your router password
Whether you forgot your login details or it's just time to update them, here's how to secure your Wi-Fi router. Whether you have forgotten it or it’s just come time to change it, here’s how to change or reset your Wi-Fi router’s password. While the specific steps to do this may vary depending on your router, we’ll cover the basic steps you should follow.
This week's Xiaomi 13 launch has been postponed
The Xiaomi 13 was confirmed to launch in China on December 1 at what we expected to be one of the final big phone launches of the year. Now, the company has confirmed that the event will be postponed, and it'll now be happening at a currently unconfirmed later date. While Xiaomi hasn't shared the reasoning for the delay, it's thought to be due to the death of the former President of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin. That news was announced on November 30, and it seems to be why Xiaomi has chosen to delay.
How to change ringtone on an Android phone
Using the same ringtone as your co-workers, employees, friends, or family members can be confusing. Or maybe you find that the default ringtone on your budget Android phone isn't for you. Android allows you to change the ringtone and assign a custom tune for a specific contact. When the default ringtone on your Android phone is too basic, is the same as everyone else's, or is just something that doesn't fit your personality, change it. You can either pick one of the built-in ringtones or select a custom tune from the file manager.
Google's free VPN offer has finally started reaching Pixel 7 phones
Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are only a few months old, but have already cemented their positions among the best Android phones you can buy today. Both are loaded to the gills with new hardware and software features, but there's one that's been conspicuously missing. Back when the phones launched, Google promised that owners of the new Pixels would eventually get to enjoy free Google One VPN for five years — and now that offer is finally rolling out.
How to use mathematical formulas in Google Sheets
Even if you don't work with or around spreadsheets on a daily basis, you likely understand the basics: data (names, numbers, dates) are placed into cells and organized into rows and columns. Although this may be the limit of most people's understanding of spreadsheets, you need to push beyond this if you want to cross the line from the mundane world of data entry to the realm of data manipulation. Having a nice Chromebook wouldn't hurt, either.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus forays into PC monitors with X 27 and E 24 models slated for December 12 launch
OnePlus is planning to launch its first monitors on December 12. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 is slated to be a premium offering targeted at gamers, with a 165 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support, while the OnePlus Monitor E 24 is a mid-range offering. Further specifications and pricing are not known, but the company will reveal more information in the coming week.
You won't find a better Google Pixel 7 deal this Cyber Monday
Considering the sheer number of Black Friday deals we've encountered over the past week, it's been hard to keep track of them all. Moreover, given how quickly deals run out of stock during the annual shopping extravaganza, it's understandable why people wait until Cyber Monday to pick up their favorite smartphones on sale. Well, if you've missed out on the Pixel 7 deals over the weekend, we have some good news for you. Online retailers are offering big discounts on unlocked models of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the mid-range Pixel 6a, with a maximum of $150 in savings.
All of Android 13's themed icons we found and how to activate them
Google introduced themed icons with Android 12, along with its new Material You design language. The feature does what you would expect. It matches the app icons on your homescreen with the colors from your wallpaper, giving your favorite Android phone an even better look. This gives you a uniform, less busy look for your launcher.
Samsung’s self-repair program may soon let you fix your Galaxy smartwatch or earbuds
Samsung is among the few smartphone makers to provide a self-service repair program for some of its devices. Announced in late March 2022, the Korean giant started selling self-repair replacement parts, tools, and guides for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ in the US in August in partnership with iFixit. A new patent trademark filing from Samsung suggests the self-repair program could expand to include more device types, with repair guides becoming easier to obtain.
