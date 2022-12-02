ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company with solid core earnings growth. Enterprise Products Partners is a top midstream energy company that has consistently delivered for shareholders. Medical Properties Trust could have brighter days around the corner.
Motley Fool

Is Your Investment Portfolio Down Big? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Brookfield Infrastructure operates an extensive portfolio of various infrastructure assets around the world. Deere is at the top of its game and showing no signs of slowing down.
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company's dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high.
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Motley Fool

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks On Earth

Coca-Cola's beverage brand portfolio is unmatched and could benefit from global population growth. The demand for electric vehicles should explode in the years ahead, and Albemarle could be a major beneficiary. Both stocks appear to be reasonably valued at this time.
Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

SolarEdge Technologies is one of the centerpieces of the future for solar power. Given the scope pf Walmart's presence, Costco has more room to grow than it seems like it should. The steep sell-off Microsoft shares have suffered since last November is arguably overdone in light of what's ahead.
NASDAQ

PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value

PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
Zacks.com

Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is a Strong Value Stock

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Motley Fool

1 Stock Split Stock I Want to Buy Before 2022 Ends

Palo Alto Networks' recent stock split made shares more accessible. The company is growing briskly, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. It also has a strong financial profile, putting it in an even better position to weather any storm.
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in December

Investing in growth stocks can be an excellent way to increase your wealth. That said, you have to be willing to accept a higher degree of volatility when investing in growth stocks. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 2, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 2,...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Momentum in Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Should Keep going

When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...

