ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls News

Team's defensive inconsistencies are bothering Chicago Bulls' head coach Billy Donovan

By Stephen Beslic
Bulls News
Bulls News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdAo4_0jUu4eNv00

The Chicago Bulls have been struggling defensively, and Billy Donovan is eager to find a solution.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Devin Booker is a special player capable of exploding for 50 points on any night. That and the Chicago Bulls ' defensive shortcomings created a perfect storm for the Phoenix Suns in their matchup on Wednesday night.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was understandably frustrated with his team's defensive performance, which allowed Booker to have a career night.

Searching for consistency

Donovan is well aware of the potential of his squad and knows that he can get better performances out of them defensively. He took some time to express his disappointment with the team's inconsistency on the defensive end of the floor.

"The disappointing part, the challenging part, whatever words you want to use, it's consistently being inconsistent, if that makes any sense," said Donovan.

"At times we can be two different teams. We can be like in Utah really helping each other and on a string and moving, and other times we're not like that," added Donovan, referring to the Bulls' rousing 1 14-107 win over the Jazz earlier in the week.

It's not like the Bulls laid their arms down against the Suns' hotshot. Donovan insisted they threw everything but the kitchen sink at Phoenix's star. However, against a tremendously-gifted scorer like Booker, it takes a collective effort to contain him.

"We threw everything at him, trapped him, threw a box-and-one at him, tried to face guard him. And to his credit he had a great night and shot over us a lot. We put Derrick on him to get more length, we put Patrick on him, Alex, but he really got it going," shared Donovan.

Booker's historic night

When describing Booker's performance, "got going" has to be an understatement. It wasn't just the amount of points that Booker scored but also the efficiency that made his night truly historic.

Booker finished with 51 points on 20-of-25 shooting in just 31 minutes of action, becoming the fourth player to tally 50 or more with 25 or fewer shots in 31 or fewer minutes. That performance further solidified his selection as the Western Conference Player of the Month.

The Bulls will try to get back on track on Friday against Steph Curry and the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jasmine Jordan on Her Father Michael’s Support of Building the Jordan Brand Women’s Roster & Expanding Beyond Basketball

The Jordan Brand athlete roster looks a lot different today than in it has years past, replete with top-tier WNBA talent including FN cover star Aerial Powers and several others. Much of that transformation can be attributed to its basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing Jasmine Jordan. On Wednesday night, Jasmine — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City, where Jordan Brand accepted the Brand of the Year honor. The athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, but arguably its biggest gains were with women. A June...
NBC Sports

Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade

While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Donovan demoted starters Williams, Dosunmu

SAN FRANCISCO --- To be clear, Billy Donovan’s decision to replace Ayo Dosunmu with Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams with Javonte Green in Friday night’s starting lineup wasn’t for defensive purposes against the potent Golden State Warriors. “It was more to see, ‘Let’s see what this looks...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls

Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach

Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
People

Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics, Says 'No One' Has Called to 'See If I'm OK' After Ime Udoka Scandal

Nia Long is still upset by the way the Boston Celtics organization handled the fallout of her fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension and affair. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long, 52, said that the Celtics still have not reached out to her privately amid the scandal, which broke in September. Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the Celtics organization.
Larry Brown Sports

Heat could trade for hated rival player?

The Miami Heat may be reaching across the aisle to their biggest NBA rivals. Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports reported this weekend that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is a player who is on the Heat’s trade radar. The 24-year-old Williams will be a restricted free agent after the season.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach

Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
Bulls News

Bulls News

Chicago, IL
859
Followers
273
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and analysis on the Chicago Bulls

 https://www.si.com/nba/bulls

Comments / 0

Community Policy