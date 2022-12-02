Team's defensive inconsistencies are bothering Chicago Bulls' head coach Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls have been struggling defensively, and Billy Donovan is eager to find a solution.

Devin Booker is a special player capable of exploding for 50 points on any night. That and the Chicago Bulls ' defensive shortcomings created a perfect storm for the Phoenix Suns in their matchup on Wednesday night.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was understandably frustrated with his team's defensive performance, which allowed Booker to have a career night.

Searching for consistency

Donovan is well aware of the potential of his squad and knows that he can get better performances out of them defensively. He took some time to express his disappointment with the team's inconsistency on the defensive end of the floor.

"The disappointing part, the challenging part, whatever words you want to use, it's consistently being inconsistent, if that makes any sense," said Donovan.

"At times we can be two different teams. We can be like in Utah really helping each other and on a string and moving, and other times we're not like that," added Donovan, referring to the Bulls' rousing 1 14-107 win over the Jazz earlier in the week.

It's not like the Bulls laid their arms down against the Suns' hotshot. Donovan insisted they threw everything but the kitchen sink at Phoenix's star. However, against a tremendously-gifted scorer like Booker, it takes a collective effort to contain him.

"We threw everything at him, trapped him, threw a box-and-one at him, tried to face guard him. And to his credit he had a great night and shot over us a lot. We put Derrick on him to get more length, we put Patrick on him, Alex, but he really got it going," shared Donovan.

Booker's historic night

When describing Booker's performance, "got going" has to be an understatement. It wasn't just the amount of points that Booker scored but also the efficiency that made his night truly historic.

Booker finished with 51 points on 20-of-25 shooting in just 31 minutes of action, becoming the fourth player to tally 50 or more with 25 or fewer shots in 31 or fewer minutes. That performance further solidified his selection as the Western Conference Player of the Month.

The Bulls will try to get back on track on Friday against Steph Curry and the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors.