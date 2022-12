Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been quieter this week due to the tog season closing, and some blustery weather of late. Bottom fishermen have looked to Rhode Island to continue to find some tautog action or looked to the deep water off Connecticut for some solid sea bass fishing. There are also still plenty of striped bass around; so despite some cool temperatures, this is a great time to find school bass both out front around the river mouths, or up the tidal rivers staging up for the winter holdover.

3 DAYS AGO