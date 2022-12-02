UConn making points in a different way

UConn guard Nika Muhl, left, and guard Azzi Fudd react after a basket against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Craig Mitchelldyer

STORRS — Twelve times — including 11 times over the past 23 seasons — the UConn women’s basketball team has led the country in assists. No one else has done it more than three times since 1986.

But never has a Huskies’ individual led the nation in assists and, in fact, no one’s come close. Two seasons ago during her national Player of the Year freshman campaign, Paige Bueckers averaged 5.8 assists to finish 14th nationally, 1.4 assists per game behind leader Tiana Mangakahia of Syracuse.

When Sue Bird set the single-season program record for total assists (231) and assists per game (5.923) during UConn’s 2002 perfect national championship season, the three-time Nancy Lieberman Award winner had only 27.3 percent of the Huskies’ total assists. And that number is generally in line with what UConn assist leaders have done the past 30 years. Of the top 10 single-season assist leaders, only Jennifer Rizzotti in 1995-96 (31.4 percent) and Crystal Dangerfield in 2018-19 (30.1 percent) have assisted on more than 30.0 percent of the team’s total.