'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's youngest child Ariella tells Christine to 'go on dates' with her dad to fix their marriage
Christine Brown said on "Sister Wives" that "everybody wonders" why she's leaving Kody, but Ariella is so young that she's "brave enough to ask."
The Hollywood Gossip
Austin Forsyth Calls Joy-Anna Duggar a "Dirty Girl" After Dramatic Haircut
When Joy-Anna Duggar surprised Austin Forsyth with her new haircut, it was certainly a surprise. Maybe he was just startled. Or maybe he was just tired. But maybe Austin was unhappy that his wife had made a change without his permission. He made it clear that he wanted her hair longer.
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil
American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Popculture
Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown: Nobody Likes Me and I'm Ashamed of Myself!
If you’ve been watching this season of Sister Wives, then you know that much of it has been about Christine Brown’s decision to leave Kody. You would also know that Kody hasn’t been exactly graceful in handling the split. We’ve seen him be in denial about the...
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Shocks Fans With Astonishing Fasting-Based Weight Loss: 'They Both Look Very Unhealthy'
Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces 'The Hardest Thing' She's Ever Done
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Jinger Duggar Vuolo is out to prove that there's life — and happiness — after reality TV. As a member of the "19 Kids & Counting" family, she dutifully followed the Duggar household rules on gender roles, modest clothing, and obedience to authority. These strict teachings were part of the family's controversial church group, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and Jinger grew up believing this was the only way to stay in God's good graces. She now believes differently — and she's speaking her mind for the first time.
Why Fans Think This Duggar Son Had A Secret Baby
The Duggar family's Christmas newsletter might be a bit longer than usual this year. 2022 was a busy time for the "Counting On" reality family; it seemed that hardly a day passed without some new development in the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children. Of course, the most infamous was the trial and sentencing of oldest son Josh, which some family members felt was just and others felt was too harsh. But there were far happier events, too. Son Jeremiah was married in March, and three of the Duggar daughters — Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, and Jessa Seewald — moved to new homes to accommodate their growing children.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Kody's 'Begging' Janelle for a Closer Relationship But Says She's Rejecting Him for Christine
After Kody Brown's marriage with Christine has officially ended, his other marriages seem to be suffering on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The main source of tension for the Brown family patriarch is his second wife Janelle Brown's support of Christine amid their divorce. "I'm begging Janelle for a closer...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split
The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
The Hollywood Gossip
Joy-Anna Duggar Learns Gender of 3rd Baby, Is "Completely Shocked"
Joy-Anna Duggar simply cannot believe it, you guys. As previously reported, the former reality star and her husband, Austin, are expecting their third child in the fairly near future. And as you can likely guess, this baby can only be one of two genders: a boy or a girl. Ahead...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez Talk Marriage: Inside Their ‘Pact’
90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Tim Malcolm have a complicated past, but fans learned they have an even more interesting future after the revelation of their “marriage pact.” Keep reading to find out everything we know about Tim and Veronica’s wedding plans. How Did...
The Hollywood Gossip
Matt Roloff: Okay, Here's Why I Haven't Proposed to Caryn Chander... Yet
The countdown is on for Matt Roloff. The Little People, Big World star has been dating Caryn Chandler for years now and has openly talked of late about proposing. It seems like a sure thing that these two will one day walk down the aisle… it’s just become increasingly difficult to predict exactly when that day will arrive.
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Shocked’ With Robyn’s Daughter’s ‘Insensitive’ Reaction to Meeting Evie for the First Time
'Sister Wives' fans are 'shocked' by Robyn's daughter, Breanna Brown's strange and 'insensitive' reaction to meeting Madison and Caleb's daughter Evie for the first time. Here's what they had to say.
Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter
The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend! On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
The List
