PsyPost

People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy

A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
KATU.com

Pandemic stress aged the brains of teens, study finds

(TND) — Researchers have found aging-related physical changes in the brains of teenagers impacted by the stress of the pandemic. The researchers, mostly from Stanford University, compared brain scans for dozens of teens both before and after the pandemic and found “what appeared to be older-looking brains than adolescents the same age (had) before the pandemic,” said the study’s lead author Ian Gotlib.
Medical News Today

Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
