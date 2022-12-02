ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Police Blotter

The World
The World
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qivKk_0jUu3pfd00

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Wednesday 11/23:

North Bend

• 7:02 am, 66 year old male cited on a Reedsport Police warrant and a Coos County Sheriff warrant, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.

• 8:17 am, traffic hazard, 1800 block of Ash Street.

• 9:01 am, theft of packages, 1500 block of Johnson St.

• 12:24 pm, burglary, 1100 block of Newmark Street.

• 1:56 pm, barking dog, 2000 block of Cedar Street.

• 2:36 pm, theft of packages, 1500 block of Johnson St.

• 7:26 pm, juvenile problem, 2600 block of Virginia Ave.

• 7:49 pm, vehicle spray painted, 2400 block of Montana Street.

• 9:40 pm, fraudulent use of credit card, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 7:51 am, dispute, Newmark and Norman.

• 8:05 am, menacing, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 8:27 am, civil problem, 400 block of N Cammann Street.

• 8:48 am, assault, 200 block of N Broadway Street.

• 9:46 am, 25 year old female cited result of injury accident, Newmark and S Schoneman.

• 10:51 am, disorderly conduct, 50 block of E Central Avenue.

• 11:18 am, fraud, 100 block of Market Avenue.

• 2:16 pm, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue.

• 2:59 pm, 58 year old male cited on a Coos Bay Police warrant and two Coos County Sheriff warrants, 500 block of Central Avenue.

• 4:37 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 200 block of S Empire Boulevard.

• 6:00 pm, phone harassment, 400 block of Madison.

• 6:03 pm, violation of restraining order, 300 block of S Cammann Street.

• 6:14 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 6:49 pm, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.

• 7:16 pm, criminal mischief, 100 block of S Wall Street.

• 7:49 pm, 63 year old male cited on DUII, 100 block of S 7th Street.

• 8:53 pm, misuse of 911, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 9:21 pm, shots fired, 300 block of N Wall Street.

• 9:35 pm, loud noise, F Street.

• 10:57 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Coquille

• 11:03 am, 47 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and Finley Loop.

• 11:24 am, 52 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 mile post 15.

• 11:54 am, 45 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 800 block of E 11th Street.

• 10:56 pm, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail for reckless burning and on a Coos Bay Police warrant, Fat Elk Road.

• 11:57 pm, disorderly conduct, N Central Blvd.

Reedsport

• 7:59 am, trespassing, McKay’s.

• 11:18 pm, harassment, 7-Eleven.

Thursday 11/24:

North Bend

• 12:37 am, injured animal, Harrison and Virginia.

• 7:22 am, shots fired, 2600 block of Tremont Avenue.

• 9:58 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 10:31 am, theft, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 11:05 am, dead animal, 1300 block of Virginia Ave.

• 11:32 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2800 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 12:26 pm, minor in possession of liquor, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 1:17 pm, burglary, 1800 block of Cleveland Street.

• 5:02 pm, dog at large, 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.

• 5:14 pm, criminal mischief, 900 block of Virginia Ave.

• 8:13 pm, 33 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 3200 block of Tremont Ave.

• 11:06 pm, loud noise, 800 block of Vermont Street.

Coos Bay

• 29 pm, burglary, 100 block of E Hall Avenue.

• 3:07 am, seized property, 200 block of S Broadway St.

• 8:26 am, 24 year old male cited on three Coos Bay Police warrants, S Wasson and Newmark.

• 9:59 am, dispute, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.

• 10:56 am, Douglas County Sheriff served 29 year old cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, SE Douglas Ave.

• 11:54 am, 61 year old male cited on warrant, N 10th St. and W Commercial Avenue.

• 12:26 pm, 32 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newport Lane and Edward.

• 12:31 pm, 38 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.

• 1:10 pm, dispute, 2400 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 1:39 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue and S Cammann Street.

• 1:50 pm, dispute, 1900 block of N 7th Street.

• 2:25 pm, 46 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, Minnesota Avenue and 13th Street.

• 3:00 pm, animal neglect, 11th Avenue and F Street.

• 3:06 pm, disorderly conduct, Johnson Avenue and Safeway.

• 3:46 pm, recovered stolen property, 1400 block of Juniper Avenue.

• 4:34 pm, seized property, 1800 block of Thompson Road.

• 5:37 pm, 50 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 6:54 pm, 41 year old male on violation of court order, 1530 block of Newmark Ave.

• 7:48 pm, illegal fireworks, S Morrison Street and Fulton Avenue.

• 8:45 pm, 39 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Ocean Boulevard and Snuffy’s.

• 8:56 pm, hit and run accident, N Broadway.

• 8:40 pm, Coquille Police cited 41 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of N Central Blvd.

• 9:17 pm, Medford Police cited 71 year old male on three Coos Bay Police warrants, 400 block of W 8th Street.

Coquille

• 7:52 am, disorderly conduct, 25 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II and intoxication, 200 block of W Highway 42.

• 5:21 pm, 25 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 600 block of N Central Boulevard.

• 6:02 pm, custodial interference, 100 block of N Dean Street.

• 8:40 pm, 41 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 100 block of N Birch Street.

Reedsport

• 8:00 am, domestic disturbance, 400 block of Camellia Court.

• 12:37 pm, animal problem, 700 block of Laurel Avenue.

• 10:20 pm, domestic disturbance, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.

• 11:35 pm, disturbance, 100 block of N 20th Street.

FrIday 11/25:

North Bend

• 2:43 am, 38 year old female cited for DUII, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 7:51 am, 80 year old male cited result of a follow up, 93600 block of McKenna Lane.

• 9:29 am, disorderly conduct, CFN.

• 9:43 am, phone scam, 800 block of California Avenue.

• 2:59 pm, fight, 300 block of State Street.

• 4:46 pm, neighbor dispute, 2700 block of Stanton Street.

• 8:59 pm, loud noise, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 9:22 pm, 40 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Coos Bay Toyota.

Coos Bay

• 12:17 am, 35 year old male cite on Coos Bay Police warrant, Crocker near Margaretta.

• 1:28 am, male subject cited on two Coos Bay Police warrants, 800 block of S Broadway Street.

• 7:35 am, traffic hazard, Newmark and Schoneman.

• 8:28 am, 40 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Broadway and Market.

• 8:39 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and S Empire.

• 8:54 am, civil problem, 500 block of 10th Avenue.

• 9:09 am, 24 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Augustine and Lakeside.

• 9:48 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 700 block of F Street.

• 10:21 am, animal neglect, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.

• 11:15 am, 25 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 11:49 am, theft of bike, 7th Street.

• 12:55 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean Boulevard and West Hills.

• 1:25 pm, water problem, Hall and S 1st Street.

• 1:43 pm, 29 year old male transported and lodged at Reedsport jail on two Coos Bay Police warrants, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, criminal trespass I, theft II and probation violation, 1000 block of S 1st Street.

• 3:07 pm, disorderly conduct, Curtis and S Broadway Street.

• 3:51 pm, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Radar and Neese.

• 4:05 pm, 53 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Shoneman and Newmark.

• 4:11 pm, fraud, 700 block of S Broadway Street.

• 4:31 pm, disorderly conduct, Curtis Avenue and S Broadway Street.

• 4:45 pm, 46 year old male cited result of non-injury accident, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.

• 6:19 pm, hit and run accident, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.

• 9:16 pm, child related, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.

• 10:55 pm, 43 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 11:09 pm, burglary, 1900 block of Lawnridge Loop.

Coquille

• 5:27 pm, family dispute, 100 block of N Dean Street.

Reedsport

• 3:10 pm, civil dispute, 500 block of N 7th Street.

• 6:24 pm, trespassing, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue.

• 9:58 pm, animal problem, 2000 block of Fir Avenue.

Saturday 11/26:

North Bend

• 9:12 am, phone harassment, 2100 block of Everett Ave.

• 11:20 am, disorderly conduct, Tremont and Pancake Mill.

• 11:40 am, 45 year old male transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue.

• 12:08 pm, recovered stolen bike, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 12:26 pm, traffic signal malfunction, Broadway and Newmark.

• 12:50 pm, threats, 400 block of Simpson Avenue.

• 3:45 pm, 38 year old female cited for DUII, North Bend Bridge.

• 3:57 pm, theft, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 9:41 pm, 21 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and California.

• 10:55 pm, traffic hazard, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 12:07 am, restraining order violation, 2700 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 5:06 am, 27 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark Avenue and Wasson Street.

• 5:20 am, 27 year old male transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, S Empire Boulevard near Johannesen.

• 7:55 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on a Coos Bay Police warrant, a Sweet Home Police warrant and three Linn County Sheriff warrants, 100 block of N Cammann Street.

• 8:40 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.

• 10:09 am, fraud, 2000 block of Thompson Road.

• 10:18 am, harassment, 400 block of N Main Street.

• 11:25 am, 35 year old male and 39 year old female cited for criminal trespass, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 12:40 pm, 53 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Michigan Avenue.

• 12:45 pm, 20 year old cited result of traffic stop, 1300 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 1:11 pm, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1800 block of Newmark Street.

• 1:16 pm, loud noise, 700 block of S Wasson Street.

• 1:48 pm, 46 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard.

• 2:09 pm, criminal mischief to vehicle, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.

• 2:18 pm, 45 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 2:17 pm, misuse of 911, 400 block of 8th Avenue.

• 2:41 pm, 56 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 2:49 pm, 64 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Broadway and Alder.

• 3:02 pm, 38 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 34th and Ocean.

• 3:13 pm, 19 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and 19th.

• 3:19 pm, 61 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and W Hills.

• 3:33 pm, disorderly conduct, S Morrison.

• 3:44 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 3:53 pm, 32 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Curtis and 2nd.

• 4:25 pm, 27 year old male cited for DUII and reckless driving, Woodland and Ocean.

• 6:12 pm, prowler, 200 block of N 2nd Court.

• 7:07 pm, dispute, 9th Avenue and H Street.

• 8:32 pm, phone harassment, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.

• 10:46 pm, civil problem, 900 block of Kentucky Ave.

• 10:50 pm, Port Orford Police served 41 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 500 block of W 20th Street.

• 11:04 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.

Coquille

• 4:26 pm, 27 year old male cited for theft III, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.

• 5:18 pm, theft of fuel, 96900 block of Highway 42 S.

Reedsport

• 6:42 am, noise complaint, Champion Park.

• 9:31 am, animal problem, 1000 block of Scott Terrace.

• 9:50 am, civil dispute, 3000 block of Country Club Drive.

• 1:03 pm, animal problem, 900 block of Doyle Street.

• 1:13 pm, trespassing, Coast Life Church.

Comments / 0

Related
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
317
Followers
761
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy