The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Wednesday 11/23:

North Bend

• 7:02 am, 66 year old male cited on a Reedsport Police warrant and a Coos County Sheriff warrant, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.

• 8:17 am, traffic hazard, 1800 block of Ash Street.

• 9:01 am, theft of packages, 1500 block of Johnson St.

• 12:24 pm, burglary, 1100 block of Newmark Street.

• 1:56 pm, barking dog, 2000 block of Cedar Street.

• 2:36 pm, theft of packages, 1500 block of Johnson St.

• 7:26 pm, juvenile problem, 2600 block of Virginia Ave.

• 7:49 pm, vehicle spray painted, 2400 block of Montana Street.

• 9:40 pm, fraudulent use of credit card, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 7:51 am, dispute, Newmark and Norman.

• 8:05 am, menacing, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 8:27 am, civil problem, 400 block of N Cammann Street.

• 8:48 am, assault, 200 block of N Broadway Street.

• 9:46 am, 25 year old female cited result of injury accident, Newmark and S Schoneman.

• 10:51 am, disorderly conduct, 50 block of E Central Avenue.

• 11:18 am, fraud, 100 block of Market Avenue.

• 2:16 pm, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue.

• 2:59 pm, 58 year old male cited on a Coos Bay Police warrant and two Coos County Sheriff warrants, 500 block of Central Avenue.

• 4:37 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 200 block of S Empire Boulevard.

• 6:00 pm, phone harassment, 400 block of Madison.

• 6:03 pm, violation of restraining order, 300 block of S Cammann Street.

• 6:14 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 6:49 pm, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.

• 7:16 pm, criminal mischief, 100 block of S Wall Street.

• 7:49 pm, 63 year old male cited on DUII, 100 block of S 7th Street.

• 8:53 pm, misuse of 911, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 9:21 pm, shots fired, 300 block of N Wall Street.

• 9:35 pm, loud noise, F Street.

• 10:57 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Coquille

• 11:03 am, 47 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and Finley Loop.

• 11:24 am, 52 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 mile post 15.

• 11:54 am, 45 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 800 block of E 11th Street.

• 10:56 pm, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail for reckless burning and on a Coos Bay Police warrant, Fat Elk Road.

• 11:57 pm, disorderly conduct, N Central Blvd.

Reedsport

• 7:59 am, trespassing, McKay’s.

• 11:18 pm, harassment, 7-Eleven.

Thursday 11/24:

North Bend

• 12:37 am, injured animal, Harrison and Virginia.

• 7:22 am, shots fired, 2600 block of Tremont Avenue.

• 9:58 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 10:31 am, theft, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 11:05 am, dead animal, 1300 block of Virginia Ave.

• 11:32 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2800 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 12:26 pm, minor in possession of liquor, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 1:17 pm, burglary, 1800 block of Cleveland Street.

• 5:02 pm, dog at large, 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.

• 5:14 pm, criminal mischief, 900 block of Virginia Ave.

• 8:13 pm, 33 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 3200 block of Tremont Ave.

• 11:06 pm, loud noise, 800 block of Vermont Street.

Coos Bay

• 29 pm, burglary, 100 block of E Hall Avenue.

• 3:07 am, seized property, 200 block of S Broadway St.

• 8:26 am, 24 year old male cited on three Coos Bay Police warrants, S Wasson and Newmark.

• 9:59 am, dispute, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.

• 10:56 am, Douglas County Sheriff served 29 year old cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, SE Douglas Ave.

• 11:54 am, 61 year old male cited on warrant, N 10th St. and W Commercial Avenue.

• 12:26 pm, 32 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newport Lane and Edward.

• 12:31 pm, 38 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.

• 1:10 pm, dispute, 2400 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 1:39 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue and S Cammann Street.

• 1:50 pm, dispute, 1900 block of N 7th Street.

• 2:25 pm, 46 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, Minnesota Avenue and 13th Street.

• 3:00 pm, animal neglect, 11th Avenue and F Street.

• 3:06 pm, disorderly conduct, Johnson Avenue and Safeway.

• 3:46 pm, recovered stolen property, 1400 block of Juniper Avenue.

• 4:34 pm, seized property, 1800 block of Thompson Road.

• 5:37 pm, 50 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 6:54 pm, 41 year old male on violation of court order, 1530 block of Newmark Ave.

• 7:48 pm, illegal fireworks, S Morrison Street and Fulton Avenue.

• 8:45 pm, 39 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Ocean Boulevard and Snuffy’s.

• 8:56 pm, hit and run accident, N Broadway.

• 8:40 pm, Coquille Police cited 41 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of N Central Blvd.

• 9:17 pm, Medford Police cited 71 year old male on three Coos Bay Police warrants, 400 block of W 8th Street.

Coquille

• 7:52 am, disorderly conduct, 25 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II and intoxication, 200 block of W Highway 42.

• 5:21 pm, 25 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 600 block of N Central Boulevard.

• 6:02 pm, custodial interference, 100 block of N Dean Street.

• 8:40 pm, 41 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 100 block of N Birch Street.

Reedsport

• 8:00 am, domestic disturbance, 400 block of Camellia Court.

• 12:37 pm, animal problem, 700 block of Laurel Avenue.

• 10:20 pm, domestic disturbance, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.

• 11:35 pm, disturbance, 100 block of N 20th Street.

FrIday 11/25:

North Bend

• 2:43 am, 38 year old female cited for DUII, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 7:51 am, 80 year old male cited result of a follow up, 93600 block of McKenna Lane.

• 9:29 am, disorderly conduct, CFN.

• 9:43 am, phone scam, 800 block of California Avenue.

• 2:59 pm, fight, 300 block of State Street.

• 4:46 pm, neighbor dispute, 2700 block of Stanton Street.

• 8:59 pm, loud noise, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 9:22 pm, 40 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Coos Bay Toyota.

Coos Bay

• 12:17 am, 35 year old male cite on Coos Bay Police warrant, Crocker near Margaretta.

• 1:28 am, male subject cited on two Coos Bay Police warrants, 800 block of S Broadway Street.

• 7:35 am, traffic hazard, Newmark and Schoneman.

• 8:28 am, 40 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Broadway and Market.

• 8:39 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and S Empire.

• 8:54 am, civil problem, 500 block of 10th Avenue.

• 9:09 am, 24 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Augustine and Lakeside.

• 9:48 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 700 block of F Street.

• 10:21 am, animal neglect, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.

• 11:15 am, 25 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 11:49 am, theft of bike, 7th Street.

• 12:55 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean Boulevard and West Hills.

• 1:25 pm, water problem, Hall and S 1st Street.

• 1:43 pm, 29 year old male transported and lodged at Reedsport jail on two Coos Bay Police warrants, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, criminal trespass I, theft II and probation violation, 1000 block of S 1st Street.

• 3:07 pm, disorderly conduct, Curtis and S Broadway Street.

• 3:51 pm, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Radar and Neese.

• 4:05 pm, 53 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Shoneman and Newmark.

• 4:11 pm, fraud, 700 block of S Broadway Street.

• 4:31 pm, disorderly conduct, Curtis Avenue and S Broadway Street.

• 4:45 pm, 46 year old male cited result of non-injury accident, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.

• 6:19 pm, hit and run accident, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.

• 9:16 pm, child related, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.

• 10:55 pm, 43 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 11:09 pm, burglary, 1900 block of Lawnridge Loop.

Coquille

• 5:27 pm, family dispute, 100 block of N Dean Street.

Reedsport

• 3:10 pm, civil dispute, 500 block of N 7th Street.

• 6:24 pm, trespassing, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue.

• 9:58 pm, animal problem, 2000 block of Fir Avenue.

Saturday 11/26:

North Bend

• 9:12 am, phone harassment, 2100 block of Everett Ave.

• 11:20 am, disorderly conduct, Tremont and Pancake Mill.

• 11:40 am, 45 year old male transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue.

• 12:08 pm, recovered stolen bike, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 12:26 pm, traffic signal malfunction, Broadway and Newmark.

• 12:50 pm, threats, 400 block of Simpson Avenue.

• 3:45 pm, 38 year old female cited for DUII, North Bend Bridge.

• 3:57 pm, theft, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 9:41 pm, 21 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and California.

• 10:55 pm, traffic hazard, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 12:07 am, restraining order violation, 2700 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 5:06 am, 27 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark Avenue and Wasson Street.

• 5:20 am, 27 year old male transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, S Empire Boulevard near Johannesen.

• 7:55 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on a Coos Bay Police warrant, a Sweet Home Police warrant and three Linn County Sheriff warrants, 100 block of N Cammann Street.

• 8:40 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.

• 10:09 am, fraud, 2000 block of Thompson Road.

• 10:18 am, harassment, 400 block of N Main Street.

• 11:25 am, 35 year old male and 39 year old female cited for criminal trespass, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 12:40 pm, 53 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Michigan Avenue.

• 12:45 pm, 20 year old cited result of traffic stop, 1300 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 1:11 pm, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1800 block of Newmark Street.

• 1:16 pm, loud noise, 700 block of S Wasson Street.

• 1:48 pm, 46 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard.

• 2:09 pm, criminal mischief to vehicle, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.

• 2:18 pm, 45 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 2:17 pm, misuse of 911, 400 block of 8th Avenue.

• 2:41 pm, 56 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 2:49 pm, 64 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Broadway and Alder.

• 3:02 pm, 38 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 34th and Ocean.

• 3:13 pm, 19 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and 19th.

• 3:19 pm, 61 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and W Hills.

• 3:33 pm, disorderly conduct, S Morrison.

• 3:44 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 3:53 pm, 32 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Curtis and 2nd.

• 4:25 pm, 27 year old male cited for DUII and reckless driving, Woodland and Ocean.

• 6:12 pm, prowler, 200 block of N 2nd Court.

• 7:07 pm, dispute, 9th Avenue and H Street.

• 8:32 pm, phone harassment, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.

• 10:46 pm, civil problem, 900 block of Kentucky Ave.

• 10:50 pm, Port Orford Police served 41 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 500 block of W 20th Street.

• 11:04 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.

Coquille

• 4:26 pm, 27 year old male cited for theft III, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.

• 5:18 pm, theft of fuel, 96900 block of Highway 42 S.

Reedsport

• 6:42 am, noise complaint, Champion Park.

• 9:31 am, animal problem, 1000 block of Scott Terrace.

• 9:50 am, civil dispute, 3000 block of Country Club Drive.

• 1:03 pm, animal problem, 900 block of Doyle Street.

• 1:13 pm, trespassing, Coast Life Church.