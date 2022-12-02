ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marjorie Morningstar
2d ago

That’s so sweet. He must be baby daddy. I bought each of my daughters a nice home once I succeeded in my business- I did not want them staying with some jerk man always threatening to throw them out. I wanted them to never have to worry about a home to live in or a mortgage payment. Not mansions but 3 bedrooms 2 baths in nice communities. I was always scared when younger about having my own home.

Ellen Parkhurst
2d ago

So many negative jerks. That was a great thing to do. God bless you.

