BBC
Driver ran over and killed man after funeral row
A man who drove over and killed another man following a row about a funeral has been jailed for nine years. Jordan Cunningham, 28, hit Adam Anderson in his Audi A4 at a car park in Greenock in January. The killing was sparked after Mr Anderson's friend Paul Dowds was...
BBC
Portadown: Arrest after teenage girl 'assaulted with bat'
A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted with a bat in Portadown in County Armagh. Police were called to Obins Street in the town shortly after 21:15 GMT on Friday. The teenager suffered bruising but is not believed to have been seriously injured. A 41-year-old...
BBC
Murder arrest after man killed in bridge crash
A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire. Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk. A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the...
BBC
Canterbury crash: Woman, 18, dies and four hurt in roundabout crash
An 18-year-old woman has died and four people have been injured in a crash in the early hours. The car, a red Ford Fiesta, crashed at The Old Gate Inn roundabout on the A2050 New Dover Road in Canterbury, Kent, at about 04:20 GMT. The 18-year-old woman died at the...
BBC
Doncaster: Man, 73, dies after car hits central reservation
A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into fencing and a central reservation in South Yorkshire. The man, 73, was driving out of Doncaster on the A630 Warmsworth Road in a red Dacia Duster at the time. It happened at 22:12 GMT on Friday in the...
BBC
Takeoff: Police arrest man in fatal shooting of rapper
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old, Grammy-nominated musician was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas last month. Houston police said the shooting was over a game of dice, but the singer...
BBC
Exeter nightclub closes after girl, 16, dies taking tablet
A nightclub has "closed until further notice" after the death of a 16-year-old girl who had taken an "unknown substance". A 16-year-old boy was arrested and has since been released on bail following the incident during a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on Saturday. The girl was taken to...
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Stephanie Slater: The kidnap victim who faced a second ordeal
Held captive for eight days by one of the UK's most notorious kidnappers, Stephanie Slater faced a new trauma in the aftermath of her release. She would go on to have a huge impact on how victims of crime are treated. In 1992, the 25-year-old was working at a Birmingham...
BBC
Driver cut free from car after crash into garden
Firefighters cut a driver free from a car which crashed into a garden in Devon. A crew was called to Kingsteignton after the car left the slipway approaching Ware Barton roundabout, Devon and Somerset fire service said. The vehicle slid across a grass verge, through a fence and landed in...
BBC
Oxford Wood Farm Park murder: Woman arrested
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of a murder investigation after a suspected targeted attack in a park. Thames Valley Police said the man was found in Wood Farm Park, Oxford, on Wednesday and died later in hospital. A 47-year-old woman from Oxford...
BBC
Neal Saunders died after appropriate police restraint, jury finds
A man died after being appropriately restrained by police officers for an hour on the floor of his father's flat, an inquest jury has found. Neal Saunders, 39, was detained when police were called to a reported assault at the address in Langley, Berkshire, in September 2020. He died the...
BBC
Anglesey: Kayaker taken to hospital after getting into difficulty
A kayaker has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea. The coastguard said the kayaker was part of a group of ten people and had possibly ingested water after falling into the sea near Cemaes Bay, Anglesey. A member of the group raised the alarm and...
BBC
Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner says visit to campaigner's home had good intent
A Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said he received a "satisfactory explanation" as to why an anti-sewage campaigner was visited by police. Beverely Glock submitted a question online ahead of a Chideock village event with West Dorset MP Chris Loder. Dorset Police then attended her home and that of...
BBC
Camron Smith: Two jailed for killing Croydon teenager
Two men have been jailed for killing a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in front of his mother in south London. Camron Smith was in his underwear when masked attackers burst into his Croydon home last summer armed with knives. Romain LaPierre, 20, was previously found guilty at the Old...
BBC
Jury in double murder trial of TikTok star dismissed
The jury in the trial of a TikTok influencer and her mother accused of murdering two men who died in a crash has been dismissed. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and Ansreen Bukhari, 46, deny the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21. The two men, of Banbury, Oxfordshire,...
BBC
Monaghan deaths: Men named as Christopher Mooney and Kieran Hamill
The two men who died at separate locations in County Monaghan on Thursday have been named locally as Christopher Mooney and Kieran Hamill. Mr Mooney, who was 60, was found dead at a house at Knockreagh Lower in Broomfield at about 06:45 local time on Thursday. Gardaí (Irish police) said...
