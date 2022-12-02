Sara Haines had enough of Sunny Hostin during the Wednesday taping of The View. While discussing women freezing their eggs on November 16, the talk show panelists offered their own take on the biological clock that's ticking. The segment began when Joy Behar mentioned Andrew Garfield's recent comment about how he "learned to shake off the expectation that he's supposed to have kids right now.""Do you think it's gotten any easier for women? The biological clock keeps ticking for women," Behar, 80, said to her cohosts, leading Hostin to respond, "Well it's a little easier because you can now remove...

17 DAYS AGO