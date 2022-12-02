ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

'GMA' Anchors Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos 'Furious' Over Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'Messy' Extramarital Affair: Source

Fellow anchors at Good Morning America are not thrilled with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged secret affair being exposed. In the aftermath of the two journalists' tryst being made public, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are apparently "furious" that the scandal could possibly tarnish the morning show's stellar reputation. "George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy," an insider close to production revealed of the rumored couple, who a source said are both separated from their respective spouses. Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010. Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig the same year. JOY BEHAR...
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
OK! Magazine

'Stop!': The View's Seething Sara Haines Snaps At Sunny Hostin During Deeply Personal Segment

Sara Haines had enough of Sunny Hostin during the Wednesday taping of The View. While discussing women freezing their eggs on November 16, the talk show panelists offered their own take on the biological clock that's ticking. The segment began when Joy Behar mentioned Andrew Garfield's recent comment about how he "learned to shake off the expectation that he's supposed to have kids right now.""Do you think it's gotten any easier for women? The biological clock keeps ticking for women," Behar, 80, said to her cohosts, leading Hostin to respond, "Well it's a little easier because you can now remove...
The Independent

Howard Stern criticises Oprah Winfrey for ‘showing off’ her ‘wealth’ on Instagram

Howard Stern has shared some harsh judgements of Oprah Winfrey, concerning her “wealth” and how she displays it.Over the holiday weekend, the former Oprah Winfrey Show host shared a few videos from her home where she had lunch with Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson.In the background of the clips, a portion of Winfrey’s beautiful home and garden can be seen. “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern said on Monday’s (28 November) episode of his self-titled radio show, The Howard Stern Show. “She loves showing it off on Instagram. It’s f***ing mindblowing when you follow...
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, GMA Co-Hosts, Accused of Stunning Extramarital Affair

On a daily basis, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes report the news. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are the news. The reporters both shut down their Instagram accounts on Wednesday … mere hours after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car and cozying up at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York.
The Independent

Brooke Shields says she felt ‘taken advantage of’ during 1981 interview with Barbara Walters

Brooke Shields has revealed that she felt “taken advantage of” during her 1981 interview with Barbara Walters.The former supermodel, 57, opened up about her problematic interview experiences during the early years of her modelling career while speaking to Drew Barrymore on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.During the show, Shields reflected on one interview that took place when she was 10 years old, during which she said the interviewer asked the “same question repeatedly,” despite answering the question truthfully.“I had to watch an interview of when I was 10 or something like that, and this woman asked the...
Popculture

'SNL': Steve Martin Returns as Host for First Time Since 2009

Steve Martin is making his hosting return to Saturday Night Live for the first time since 2009. The comedian will help close out 2022 by co-hosting the NBC sketch show alongside his Only Murders in the Building co-star and fellow SNL veteran Martin Short on Dec. 10, with musical guest Brandi Carlile.
TheDailyBeast

Harry Accuses Royals of ‘Dirty Game’ Leaking Stories in Explosive Netflix Trailer

Netflix dropped another trailer for their new show Harry and Meghan Monday morning, which showed Harry describing the “pain and suffering of women” marrying into the “institution” of the royal family and accused the palace of leaking and planting stories in what he termed a “dirty game.”The new trailer shows clips of his mother, Princess Diana, being chased by paparazzi, as Harry says: “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”Meghan says, over footage of her wiping tears from her eyes: “I realised, they’re never going to protect you.”Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.Volume I: December 8Volume...
Looper

The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity

In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...

