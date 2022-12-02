Read full article on original website
Not Having It! Ryan Seacrest Shuts Down Intimate Question From Kelly Ripa About Girlfriend Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest was put on the spot when Kelly Ripa asked a particularly intimate question about his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige. During the Monday, November 7, broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the American Idol host was telling a story about how he and his 24-year-old partner stayed with his parents over the weekend.
The View’s Ana Navarro blasts ‘stop saying that’ at co-host Joy Behar in fiery moment during live show
THE View’s Ana Navarra has snapped at her co-host Joy Behar in a tense live TV moment on Wednesday. The eye-opening moment came as the panelists discussed Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he is running for president in 2024. Things first got fiery on The View when Joy,...
'GMA' Anchors Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos 'Furious' Over Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'Messy' Extramarital Affair: Source
Fellow anchors at Good Morning America are not thrilled with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged secret affair being exposed. In the aftermath of the two journalists' tryst being made public, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are apparently "furious" that the scandal could possibly tarnish the morning show's stellar reputation. "George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy," an insider close to production revealed of the rumored couple, who a source said are both separated from their respective spouses. Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010. Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig the same year. JOY BEHAR...
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
The View’s Joy Behar snaps at Whoopi Goldberg to ‘stop that & be nice’ in tense live moment despite moderator’s birthday
THE View’s Joy Behar has snapped at her co-host Whoopi Goldberg to “be nice” during a tense moment on Thursday’s show. The 80-year-old comedian’s harsh on-air comments have upset her other co-hosts, though, as they were made to the moderator during the Sister Act star’s big birthday celebration.
Today’s Carson Daly absent from show & replaced by fan-favorite after co-hosts single him out in brutal snub on live TV
TODAY host Carson Daly has taken the day off from the morning show on Friday. The 49-year-old has been replaced by a fan-favorite female host just one day after he was snubbed by his colleagues on live TV. With Carson out from the show, Today host Sheinelle Jones, 44, filled...
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
Al Roker Earned a Massive Net Worth After More Than 40 Years on TV! How Much Money He Makes
It’s no secret that Al Roker absolutely loves his job hosting Today! From interviewing A-list guests to establishing great friendships with his costars, the meteorologist has truly found a home on NBC. His whopping net worth has grown so much since he first began broadcasting in the ‘70s. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.
'Stop!': The View's Seething Sara Haines Snaps At Sunny Hostin During Deeply Personal Segment
Sara Haines had enough of Sunny Hostin during the Wednesday taping of The View. While discussing women freezing their eggs on November 16, the talk show panelists offered their own take on the biological clock that's ticking. The segment began when Joy Behar mentioned Andrew Garfield's recent comment about how he "learned to shake off the expectation that he's supposed to have kids right now.""Do you think it's gotten any easier for women? The biological clock keeps ticking for women," Behar, 80, said to her cohosts, leading Hostin to respond, "Well it's a little easier because you can now remove...
Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Donald Trump Saying His Show Was “Dead”, Talks Hosting The Oscars Again
Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time on his late-night talk show addressing Donald Trump’s attacks over the weekend. The former President of the United States said in a rally that Kimmel’s show was “dead” because Republicans stopped watching him. You can watch Kimmel’s monologue in the video posted above.
Hoda Kotb’s Massive Net Worth Is Proof of Her Talent! See How Much Money the ‘Today’ Host Earns
Today host Hoda Kotb is earning some big bucks as one of NBC’s leading news personalities! The longtime anchor went straight into the business after graduating from Virginia Tech in the late ‘80s. She has since amassed an incredible net worth and gained the love of fans from all over the world. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.
Howard Stern criticises Oprah Winfrey for ‘showing off’ her ‘wealth’ on Instagram
Howard Stern has shared some harsh judgements of Oprah Winfrey, concerning her “wealth” and how she displays it.Over the holiday weekend, the former Oprah Winfrey Show host shared a few videos from her home where she had lunch with Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson.In the background of the clips, a portion of Winfrey’s beautiful home and garden can be seen. “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern said on Monday’s (28 November) episode of his self-titled radio show, The Howard Stern Show. “She loves showing it off on Instagram. It’s f***ing mindblowing when you follow...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, GMA Co-Hosts, Accused of Stunning Extramarital Affair
On a daily basis, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes report the news. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are the news. The reporters both shut down their Instagram accounts on Wednesday … mere hours after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car and cozying up at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York.
Brooke Shields says she felt ‘taken advantage of’ during 1981 interview with Barbara Walters
Brooke Shields has revealed that she felt “taken advantage of” during her 1981 interview with Barbara Walters.The former supermodel, 57, opened up about her problematic interview experiences during the early years of her modelling career while speaking to Drew Barrymore on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.During the show, Shields reflected on one interview that took place when she was 10 years old, during which she said the interviewer asked the “same question repeatedly,” despite answering the question truthfully.“I had to watch an interview of when I was 10 or something like that, and this woman asked the...
Christine McVie was every bit an equal to the eccentric geniuses of Fleetwood Mac
'There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.'
'SNL': Steve Martin Returns as Host for First Time Since 2009
Steve Martin is making his hosting return to Saturday Night Live for the first time since 2009. The comedian will help close out 2022 by co-hosting the NBC sketch show alongside his Only Murders in the Building co-star and fellow SNL veteran Martin Short on Dec. 10, with musical guest Brandi Carlile.
Harry Accuses Royals of ‘Dirty Game’ Leaking Stories in Explosive Netflix Trailer
Netflix dropped another trailer for their new show Harry and Meghan Monday morning, which showed Harry describing the “pain and suffering of women” marrying into the “institution” of the royal family and accused the palace of leaking and planting stories in what he termed a “dirty game.”The new trailer shows clips of his mother, Princess Diana, being chased by paparazzi, as Harry says: “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”Meghan says, over footage of her wiping tears from her eyes: “I realised, they’re never going to protect you.”Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.Volume I: December 8Volume...
The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity
In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76
Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
