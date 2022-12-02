ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in Houston

Governor Abbott at the University of Houston on the fentanyl vaccinePhoto byTwitter. A Houston University declared it may have created a “Game changer” for the drug industry. They may have created a fentanyl vaccine that Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Governor Abbott visited the University of Houston to meet with university leaders and gave the governor ideas for the next legislative session.
defendernetwork.com

Mayor Turner discusses plans for last year in office, future

The Texas Tribune recently hosted a “Conversation with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner,” where Houston’s CEO discussed current city issues and his plans for his last year in office. Here are excerpts from that Q&A which was moderated by the Tribune’s editor-in-chief Sewell Chan, with Turner sharing his...
KSAT 12

Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
Community Impact Houston

Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole announces re-election bid

Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole is seeking re-election after serving under the role since November 2020. (Courtesy Kevin Cole) Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole will seek re-election in the upcoming May 6 city election. Mayor Cole was elected to the role November 2020, running his campaign on his “PEAR Plan,” or an...
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power

Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
Click2Houston.com

State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
Houston Agent Magazine

A look at condominium and townhome sales in Houston

Condominium and townhome sales have stabilized in Texas, according to the Texas REALTORS® 2022 Texas Condominium Sales Report. The number of condos sold across Texas decreased by 0.2% in 2022, while townhome sales remained statistically static. However, the median price for both has increased 10.4% statewide since July 2021.
Stephen L Dalton

Who is this $45 billion college dropout?

Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
fox26houston.com

Texas Lt. Governor details how state will spend $30 billion budget surplus

HOUSTON - Fresh off his re-election to a third term as a leader of the Texas Senate, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick relayed his plans for investing an unprecedented $30 billion budget surplus. Topping his list, is significant property tax relief, most likely, in the form of a higher homestead exemption.
defendernetwork.com

Houston’s Urban Nutcracker opening doors for city’s underserved youth

Dance veteran Traci Greene is no stranger to the performing on big stages. Her work has taken her all over the world and want to expand her love for dance and the arts to other young women of color who look like her. So, Greene along with her non-profit organization...
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
defendernetwork.com

World Cup: Lessons Houston is learning for 2026

Ahead of Saturday’s knock-out round World Cup match between U.S. Men’s Soccer and the Netherlands, several Houstonians say they’re getting a better idea of how things will work when Houston hosts World Cup matches in 2026. Houston is one of 11 U.S. cities that will host matches...

