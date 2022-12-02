ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mike Copeland: Grant for switch adapted toys; Employer awards; For Keeps Coffee & Bakery; Herringbone

A Waco-based company, AdaptAbilities, will receive a $10,000 grant from the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund, according to a press release. The business specializes in what it calls switch adapted toys, toys modified with larger and easier to manipulate switches for use by children with physical or cognitive impairments. The company website says it was founded in 2019 “to meet a need in the switch adapted toy market.”
Waco-area news briefs: First Presbyterian presents Advent Lessons and Carols Saturday

First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave., will have a free Advent Lessons and Carols event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature scripture, prayer and song, including the story of Christmas, performances by Becky Ward, the St. Cecilia Bell Choir, and the Chancel Choir; as well as featured solos by special guest musicians, and Christmas favorites alongside Advent masterworks.
Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13

A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge. A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Bowman had a...
Hazmat situation reported in Waco

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
Baylor aviation accident investigation lab bound for Waco Regional Airport

Baylor University aviation students soon will learn to investigate air crashes using the wreckage of an actual crashed aircraft. The Baylor Institute for Air Science will build an aviation accident investigation lab on a little more than an acre leased at Waco Regional Airport. “We will stage a set of...
Waco OKs engineering work to keep railroad quiet zone process rolling downtown

Railroads have their charms, conjuring images of simpler times. If a train whistle blows, can a country song be far behind? Paul Simon waxed eloquently about everybody loving the sound of a train in the distance. But Waco wants to give trains up close the silent treatment. The city and...
Temple police investigating early morning gas station robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 3:01 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Cefco at 1212 W. Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun during the incident. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody

One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County. Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols’ bail at $500,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $310,000

This SUPER CUTE, MOVE-IN READY home located in the highly sought after China Spring ISD can be yours just in time for the New Year! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and boasts an open concept layout that’s perfect for family or entertaining. There is so much to appreciate on this one from the neutral colors throughout, lots of natural light, beautiful, brand new hardwood floors in the main living area, a cozy woodburning fireplace perfect for the crisp nights ahead, brand new carpet in all bedrooms, plus a nice size backyard offering all the room to roam, play, and enjoy. the heart-of-the-home Kitchen boasts beautiful granite counters, a sit-at bar top, ample cabinet and counter space, a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances including the fridge, and is open to the light and bright Dining Area featuring a beautiful bay window! Isolated Primary Suite includes double sinks, a relaxing soaking tub, separate shower, and 2 walk-in closets! This home is located on an interior street in the Flat Rock Village Addition which has you just minutes from schools, Lake Waco, and less than 20 minutes from all the exciting development of dining, shopping, and entertainment that the downtown Waco area has to offer! Schedule your showing today!
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others

Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan

A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts. The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire. Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and...

