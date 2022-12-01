BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Montana State track and field team's season opener originally scheduled for Thursday, December 1 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7. The meet was initially postponed due to a bleacher retraction malfunction in Worthington Arena earlier this week. Now, the Bobcat PReview is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. with the men's weight throw, then the women's mile will kick off the track action at 5 p.m. Links to live results will be uploaded to the men's and women's track and field team's schedule pages on msubobcats.com in the coming days. Wednesday's meet will also feature several in-state competitors, giving the Bobcats ample competition after training against each other for several months this fall.

2 DAYS AGO