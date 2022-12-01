ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msubobcats.com

THE GREATEST BOBCAT OF ALL: MSU Loses Legendary Sonny Holland

BOZEMAN, Montana – Sonny Holland, known by generations of Montana State fans as The Greatest Bobcat of Them All and to his players as "Chief," passed away Saturday in Bozeman. He was 84. Holland became Montana State's first three-time All-America football player as a center and linebacker from 1956-59,...
msubobcats.com

Montana State Knocks Off Weber State for Second Time in 2022

BOZEMAN, Montana – Same song, second verse. Montana State rushed for 388 yards and gained 554 total, six weeks after rushing for 347 yards against the Wildcats in a regular season showdown in Bozeman, to beat 10th-ranked Weber State 33-25 in an FCS Playoffs Second Round game in Bobcat Stadium. That advances MSU (11-1 overall) to a quarterfinals matchup against fifth-seeded William & Mary at home next weekend. The Wildcats finish at 10-3, with two of the losses to MSU.
406mtsports.com

Montana State continues to look better than last year in playoff win over Weber State

BOZEMAN — Tucked into Brent Vigen’s passionate postgame press conference was a line that probably surprised some Montana State football fans. After MSU’s 43-38 win over Weber State on Oct. 22, Vigen was asked how his team kept finding so many different ways to win this season. He brought up his 2021 squad — the one that reached the Football Championship Subdivision title game and featured four players who currently occupy NFL roster spots.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Bobcats stave off Weber State, advance to FCS quarterfinals

BOZEMAN — When the Montana State football team brings both Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott on the field at the same time, big plays usually follow. This time, MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright called a double reverse to open the fourth quarter. Mellott handed it to wideout Clevan Thomas Jr., who then pitched it back to Chambers. The quarterback — standing on the MSU 44 — launched a pass to a wide open Willie Patterson, who had already beaten multiple defenders.
BOZEMAN, MT
msubobcats.com

Bobcat PReview Meet Rescheduled for December 7

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Montana State track and field team's season opener originally scheduled for Thursday, December 1 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7. The meet was initially postponed due to a bleacher retraction malfunction in Worthington Arena earlier this week. Now, the Bobcat PReview is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. with the men's weight throw, then the women's mile will kick off the track action at 5 p.m. Links to live results will be uploaded to the men's and women's track and field team's schedule pages on msubobcats.com in the coming days. Wednesday's meet will also feature several in-state competitors, giving the Bobcats ample competition after training against each other for several months this fall.
Alt 95.7

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Two Airlines Announce Big Plans For Bozeman in 2023

It's never too early to plan trips out of the Bozeman airport. There are so many quality flights to great destinations. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dominates Montana when it comes to air travel. Almost three times more passengers travel through the Bozeman Airport than through Montana's second busiest airport. The Bozeman airport has great destination options every day, from Los Angeles to New York.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Bachelors’ Party on Bozeman Creek

That Christmas of 1874, when the bachelors on Bozeman Creek were given the time of their lives, occupies a unique place among the annals of the Gallatin Valley. To begin with, it was the first Christmas celebration that part of the valley [south of Bozeman] had ever had, and in all the years that followed there was never another like it...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple-vehicle crash closes Highway 84 from Bozeman to Norris

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Highway 84 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's Road Report shows it's a multiple-vehicle crash with full blockage of both lanes at mile marker 6, east of Norris. The closure extends...
Fairfield Sun Times

Flipped semi-truck blocking lanes on I-90 outside Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A flipped semi-truck is blocking lanes on I-90 westbound outside Bozeman. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 315, near Chestnut. Road conditions are being reported as snow and ice covered on I-90 in the area. The Bozeman Alerts...
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Animal Shelter Shares News That Will Break Your Heart

If I had all the money in the world, I would adopt every animal I could and give them a loving home. During the holiday season, a lot of people add a furry friend to their family. It can be such a wonderful way to celebrate the giving season and to give a warm home to an animal in need. Every dog and cat I had growing up was as important as the rest of the family.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Broadwater Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Highway 287

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Broadwater County say there is almost zero visibility on Highway 287 north. Drivers are asked not to travel unless they absolutely have to. Officials say conditions are slick all along Highway 287. They add the area of mile marker 80 to 90 is experiencing white-out conditions.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT

