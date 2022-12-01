Read full article on original website
msubobcats.com
THE GREATEST BOBCAT OF ALL: MSU Loses Legendary Sonny Holland
BOZEMAN, Montana – Sonny Holland, known by generations of Montana State fans as The Greatest Bobcat of Them All and to his players as "Chief," passed away Saturday in Bozeman. He was 84. Holland became Montana State's first three-time All-America football player as a center and linebacker from 1956-59,...
msubobcats.com
Montana State Knocks Off Weber State for Second Time in 2022
BOZEMAN, Montana – Same song, second verse. Montana State rushed for 388 yards and gained 554 total, six weeks after rushing for 347 yards against the Wildcats in a regular season showdown in Bozeman, to beat 10th-ranked Weber State 33-25 in an FCS Playoffs Second Round game in Bobcat Stadium. That advances MSU (11-1 overall) to a quarterfinals matchup against fifth-seeded William & Mary at home next weekend. The Wildcats finish at 10-3, with two of the losses to MSU.
406mtsports.com
Montana State continues to look better than last year in playoff win over Weber State
BOZEMAN — Tucked into Brent Vigen’s passionate postgame press conference was a line that probably surprised some Montana State football fans. After MSU’s 43-38 win over Weber State on Oct. 22, Vigen was asked how his team kept finding so many different ways to win this season. He brought up his 2021 squad — the one that reached the Football Championship Subdivision title game and featured four players who currently occupy NFL roster spots.
406mtsports.com
Montana State Bobcats stave off Weber State, advance to FCS quarterfinals
BOZEMAN — When the Montana State football team brings both Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott on the field at the same time, big plays usually follow. This time, MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright called a double reverse to open the fourth quarter. Mellott handed it to wideout Clevan Thomas Jr., who then pitched it back to Chambers. The quarterback — standing on the MSU 44 — launched a pass to a wide open Willie Patterson, who had already beaten multiple defenders.
msubobcats.com
Bobcat PReview Meet Rescheduled for December 7
BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Montana State track and field team's season opener originally scheduled for Thursday, December 1 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7. The meet was initially postponed due to a bleacher retraction malfunction in Worthington Arena earlier this week. Now, the Bobcat PReview is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. with the men's weight throw, then the women's mile will kick off the track action at 5 p.m. Links to live results will be uploaded to the men's and women's track and field team's schedule pages on msubobcats.com in the coming days. Wednesday's meet will also feature several in-state competitors, giving the Bobcats ample competition after training against each other for several months this fall.
montanasports.com
MTN exclusive: Montana State coach Brent Vigen sets stage for 2022 playoffs
BOZEMAN — It’s been a season to remember for the Montana State football team in 2022. MTN’s Brandon Sullivan sat down with head coach Brent Vigen to set the stage for what the Bobcats hope is a deep playoff run to Frisco, Texas, and a return to the FCS title game.
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
Two Airlines Announce Big Plans For Bozeman in 2023
It's never too early to plan trips out of the Bozeman airport. There are so many quality flights to great destinations. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dominates Montana when it comes to air travel. Almost three times more passengers travel through the Bozeman Airport than through Montana's second busiest airport. The Bozeman airport has great destination options every day, from Los Angeles to New York.
bozemanmagazine.com
Bachelors’ Party on Bozeman Creek
That Christmas of 1874, when the bachelors on Bozeman Creek were given the time of their lives, occupies a unique place among the annals of the Gallatin Valley. To begin with, it was the first Christmas celebration that part of the valley [south of Bozeman] had ever had, and in all the years that followed there was never another like it...
NBCMontana
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Highway 84 from Bozeman to Norris
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Highway 84 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's Road Report shows it's a multiple-vehicle crash with full blockage of both lanes at mile marker 6, east of Norris. The closure extends...
Fairfield Sun Times
Flipped semi-truck blocking lanes on I-90 outside Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A flipped semi-truck is blocking lanes on I-90 westbound outside Bozeman. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 315, near Chestnut. Road conditions are being reported as snow and ice covered on I-90 in the area. The Bozeman Alerts...
The Most Popular ‘Bucket List’ Meals at Bozeman Restaurants
Bozeman has a lot of great restaurants, so what are some of the best meals in town?. If you're a foodie like me, you most likely know about all of the fantastic restaurants in the Bozeman area. Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you can easily find a quality option.
Commercial vehicle crash blocking westbound lanes on Bozeman Pass
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash in the westbound lanes of I-90 around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
Fallen MHP Trooper David DeLaittre honored at Three Forks memorial
The community of Three Forks and Montana Highway Patrol came together to remember fallen trooper David DeLaittre after he was killed 12 years ago while he was conducting a traffic stop.
Carter's Boots gets ready to say goodbye to downtown Bozeman location
Carter’s Boots in Bozeman is filled with energy, the smell of leather, and the sounds of cobblers. As people come and go, the loud sounds of Downtown Bozeman traffic fill the store.
Bozeman Animal Shelter Shares News That Will Break Your Heart
If I had all the money in the world, I would adopt every animal I could and give them a loving home. During the holiday season, a lot of people add a furry friend to their family. It can be such a wonderful way to celebrate the giving season and to give a warm home to an animal in need. Every dog and cat I had growing up was as important as the rest of the family.
Gallatin County completes purchase of Bozeman's Farm Bureau Building
Gallatin County announced that the County Commission has finalized the purchase of the Farm Bureau Building in Bozeman, located at 502 S. 19th. Ave., just east of the Law and Justice Center.
NBCMontana
Broadwater Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Highway 287
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Broadwater County say there is almost zero visibility on Highway 287 north. Drivers are asked not to travel unless they absolutely have to. Officials say conditions are slick all along Highway 287. They add the area of mile marker 80 to 90 is experiencing white-out conditions.
Bozeman Couple “Finally” Joins Costco, Life Now Fulfilled by Rotisserie Chicken
The quickest way to bond with hundreds of other Bozemanites is apparently to ask "What are your must buy items from Costco?". The copious amount of responses equates to a fascinating social experiment. Jalapeño artichoke dip, anyone?. I'll have to preface this article by saying I do not regularly...
Thousands gather to ring in holidays for 42nd annual Christmas Stroll
Countdowns and cheers filled Main Street Saturday night as each spider was turned on for the holidays. The holiday cheer filled downtown Bozeman for the 42nd annual Christmas Stroll.
