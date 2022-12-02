ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Legacy of disaster underlies drastic dysfunction of John Bel Edwards' agencies

With state agencies under historic challenges involving crime and abuse of children — toddlers dead after government and law enforcement failed to act, the juvenile justice system out of room for troubled youth — Gov. John Bel Edwards might well be accused of trying to shift the blame away from his appointees and his budget policies.
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals

The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
theadvocate.com

See how Lutcher upsets West Feliciana in the semifinals

Last spring, D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield made his teammates a promise. The senior quarterback ran for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored all five touchdowns as sixth-seeded Lutcher ousted No. 2 West Feliciana 35-21 in a Division II nonselect semifinal Friday night at WFHS. With the game...

Comments / 0

Community Policy