Curious Louisiana: How is Louisiana's legal system different from other states and why?
There are many things that Napoleon Bonaparte was known for — his leadership abilities, his rise and fall, his height, his hand tucked in his coat, Josephine. In Louisiana, however, he is widely known for establishing the Napoleonic Code adopted from France that guides the legal system in the state.
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
Our Views: Legacy of disaster underlies drastic dysfunction of John Bel Edwards' agencies
With state agencies under historic challenges involving crime and abuse of children — toddlers dead after government and law enforcement failed to act, the juvenile justice system out of room for troubled youth — Gov. John Bel Edwards might well be accused of trying to shift the blame away from his appointees and his budget policies.
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals
The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
Suspect in burning of Covington bodies tries to escape jail, gets caught, authorities say
The man accused of killing a Covington priest and a lay associate at his church tried to escape the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Saturday, then was arrested and shipped off to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, authorities said. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies rebooked Antonio Tyson, 49,...
See how Lutcher upsets West Feliciana in the semifinals
Last spring, D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield made his teammates a promise. The senior quarterback ran for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored all five touchdowns as sixth-seeded Lutcher ousted No. 2 West Feliciana 35-21 in a Division II nonselect semifinal Friday night at WFHS. With the game...
