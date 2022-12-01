For the second straight year, the Northwestern Wildcats (6-2, 1-0) pulled off a stunner in East Lansing, defeating No. 20 Michigan State (5-4, 0-1) 70-63. Boo Buie led the charge offensively for the ‘Cats with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Chase Audige and Ty Berry were also big-time for the Wildcats, scoring 15 and 11 points, respectively. As for MSU, Mady Sissoko and Joey Hauser was its primary scorers with 12 and 10 points. A.J. Hoggard also had a masterful performance off the bench, putting up 12 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.

1 DAY AGO