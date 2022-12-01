Read full article on original website
Related
insidenu.com
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern falls to Michigan 77-66 in first conference game
For the first time this season, Northwestern gave a ranked opponent a scare, but still could not finish off the upset. After a 66-50 loss against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Northwestern (4-4, 0-1 B1G) was searching for a bounce back victory against No. 17 Michigan (9-0, 1-0 B1G), but narrowly lost to the Wolverines by a score of 77-66.
insidenu.com
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern outlasts No. 20 Michigan State in conference opener 70-63
For the second straight year, the Northwestern Wildcats (6-2, 1-0) pulled off a stunner in East Lansing, defeating No. 20 Michigan State (5-4, 0-1) 70-63. Boo Buie led the charge offensively for the ‘Cats with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Chase Audige and Ty Berry were also big-time for the Wildcats, scoring 15 and 11 points, respectively. As for MSU, Mady Sissoko and Joey Hauser was its primary scorers with 12 and 10 points. A.J. Hoggard also had a masterful performance off the bench, putting up 12 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.
insidenu.com
Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern at Michigan State
Nearly a full year ago, Northwestern traveled to East Lansing, Mich. to take on the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans without Pete Nance. Against all odds, the Wildcats roared to a thrilling 64-62 win. Now, the ‘Cats return to face Tom Izzo’s No. 20 squad in their first taste of conference action.
insidenu.com
Fencing: No. 9 Northwestern continues to go toe-to-toe with top competition
It’s easy to lose yourself in the vitriol of some of Northwestern’s flailing sports teams. Football sits in a deadlock with UMass-Amherst for having the worst record in the NCAA over the last 18 games (1-17). The men’s basketball team is a bit easier to watch, though back-to-back losses don’t particularly serve as fuel for enthusiasm. And the women’s basketball team putting up 12 points in the entire first half on Thursday versus Duke isn’t too thrilling, either.
Comments / 0