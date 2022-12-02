Read full article on original website
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
Complete Privacy on 200 Acres For Sale in Jacksonville, Texas
When most people think about Texas they are probably thinking the Metroplex or the Hill Country, but if you’re looking for gorgeous property in Texas without all the people this property for sale in Jacksonville, Texas might be perfect. When I saw this listing online, I immediately thought this would be a wonderful place to call home, but if you’re looking for an investment like vacation rental property this would bring in a lot of guests too. Whatever you’re looking for this place in Jacksonville, TX will give you everything you need.
So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX
There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
KLTV
East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s favorite color, in honor of her loss. Lindale, Grand Saline, Frankston ISDs posted on social media Sunday asking their staff and students to wear pink. Frankston ISD states the event is “to...
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
City advises Longview residents to monitor water usage
TYLER, Texas — The city of Longview is advising residents to watch their water usage through January, which determines sewer charges. According to information from the city, charges for sewer water — the wastewater discharged from homes to the sewer treatment plant — is not metered. Instead, rates are based on household water usage during the colder months of November, December and January.
How Miranda Lambert's influence impacts her hometown of Lindale
LINDALE, Texas — East Texas is home to a lot of country music greats but nobody has put an East Texas city on the map as much as Lindale native Miranda Lambert. “She never ceases to say the word Lindale to tout her hometown no matter where she is, she's talking about Lindale, Texas,“ said Miranda’s father Rick Lambert.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Mansfield Timberview 37-21
TYLER, Texas — The Mansfield Timberview Tigers went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Mansfield, 37-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
ketk.com
Here’s what you can do if Asian Lady Beetles are invading your home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Everyone’s seen an Asian Lady Beetle, they’re often called Ladybugs, but few know that their actually an invasive species. According to A&M Agrilife Extension, the Asian Lady Beetle was deliberatly brought to the United States from Asia by the USDA in the 1960’s and the 1990’s in an attempt to fight other pests across several states.
Tyler ISD cosmetology students set to offer their talent for the community
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center seniors and junior students are ready to put their haircut skills to test and will open its doors for community members on Saturday, Dec. 10. The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
Wow! Have You Noticed a Theme in the Mahomes Family Names?
First, congratulations to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on their new baby boy, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. This is very exciting news for the Whitehouse, Texas natives and most East Texans love to keep up on how the growing family is doing and continuing to see their success. They have both built successful careers and have a beautiful family.
That One Year I Should’ve Been Put on Santa’s ‘Naughty’ List
My family always made a big deal about Christmas when I was a kid growing up in Texas. Well, at least up until my sister got married. It was still always fun into adulthood. But there is something magical about Christmastime when you're a kid. I spent quite a few of them growing up in Tyler, Texas.
KLTV
Quitman doctor retires after 40 years of service
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Beverly Waddleton has served the Quitman community for 40 years as a family practice physician. Today the Wood County community, her family and friends gathered in the atrium of the UT Health Quitman Hospital to celebrate the legacy that Dr. Waddleton leaves behind. “I was...
Winners announced in 40 Under Forty awards
It was a packed house Friday night at the Infinity Event Center in Longview as ETX View Magazine’s 40 Under Forty award winners were announced. About 350 East Texans gathered at the second annual awards ceremony and community gala, where finalists were recognized and winners of each of the 40 categories of industry were unveiled.
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash
Police in Texas said they apprehended a "reckless driver" that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.
Tyler, TX Woman Shares Why People Should Respect Walmart Employees
Recently, a woman I know named Elisha who lives in Tyler, Texas posted online as to why she feels strongly that people need to show respect for the people who work at our East Texas Walmart locations. Even before I dug in and read more of her post, I was...
