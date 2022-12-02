Read full article on original website
A Viral Video from an England Transplant to Texas Gets H-E-B Perfectly
If you ask any East Texan what chain store they would love to have in the area, about 80 percent would have H-E-B in their top three. Brookshire's is king here, and nothing wrong with that, but we would like to see a little bit more grocery competition in East Texas. A video has been going viral from Oli Pettigrew, known as thatenglishmanintexas on TikTok. He is a transplant from across the pond to our great state and takes some time to sing the praises of his local H-E-B.
Who Told You To Do That? Woman On Flight Leaving Texas Tries To Open Door Midflight
A Wild Story About A Woman Who Claims To Have Not Flown In A Long Time, Began Listening To Voices In Her Head That Almost Caused A Major Catastrophe. I know that we have to be sensitive to folks who are dealing with mental health issues but this story involves a woman who believed that she heard the voice of a higher power and she almost did something that almost sent everyone on board to meet that higher power whether they wanted to or not.
How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Texans Electric Bills?
We've done it, transformed our homes into our personal Christmas holiday sanctuary. Our decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and other decorations adorn the inside of our homes with cherished memories. Because our Christmas spirit can't be contained, we decorate the outside of our homes with lights too!. Many East Texans...
Here is the Top 10 Traffic Violations Across the State of Texas
In the state of Texas, we do lots of things great, everything from making delicious food, to treating people with southern hospitality. Most Texans are very proud to call Texas home, but there are some things that we could do better. One thing that we can all agree on is that at times drivers in Texas believe they belong on a NASCAR track. Which made me wonder what are the top traffic violations in the state of Texas, and I found the results.
Amazing Entries From Light Up East Texas 2022 That Could Win $500
East Texans are really showing off their Christmas spirit this year. Local neighborhoods are shining bright thanks to all the lights on the houses and the lit-up inflatables and other decorations that are popping up in front yards everywhere. Many East Texans have spent countless hours outlining the peaks and...
Here’s A List Of 10 Popular Christmas Tree Farms In East Texas
There's no need to buy and burn one of those pine-scented candles in your home to get you in the mood for Christmas, all you need is a fresh-cut tree from a local Christmas tree farm!. I have always wanted to but never have gone to a Christmas tree farm...
Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor
The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
APPROVED: $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits For Texas Families, Do You Qualify?
From Texarkana to El Paso, TX, this is great news for families in need across The Lone Star State. Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer.
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades
East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
