Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Snoop Dogg, Master P co-sign book written by 7-year-old Lexington boy blinded by gunshot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snoop Dogg and Master P co-signed a children's book created by a Lexington boy who was blinded by a gunshot at 5 years old. In December 2020, Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. Although Roberts survived the shooting, he lost his eyesight.
wymt.com
Walker Montgomery delivers gifts, helps set up holiday store at Ky. Children’s Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky Children’s Hospital holiday tradition continues this week. The Jarrett’s Joy Cart Holiday Store opens Tuesday. On Sunday, they got a little help from one of country music’s big names. Jarrett’s Joy Cart was created by a patient of the hospital over...
wymt.com
Kentucky headed to Music City Bowl to face Iowa for second straight year
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will once again face Iowa in a bowl game, this time in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Kentucky beat the Hawkeyes 20-17 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl last season. Both the Cats and the Hawkeyes finished the regular...
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
wymt.com
Fans hit the road to cheer on mountain teams in the state tournament
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans from Pikeville and Corbin both hit the road to cheer on their teams on Friday in the state tournament. Pikeville played at noon, and fans filled the stadium with excitement and noise. One fan and student, Lindy Gearheart, said her brother plays for Pikeville and...
fox56news.com
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House's operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s …. When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going. Dec. 4: Tips, robots and hidden fees.
WKYT 27
Lexington hosting Christmas parade on Saturday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is hosting its Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade route will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street. There will be live music and family activities, along with an appearance from Santa Claus. The parade kicks off Saturday at 11:00 a.m. There will...
Just In: Kentucky's Bowl Destination Revealed
The 2022 football season did not go as many expected for the Kentucky Wildcats, but Mark Stoops has produced another winning season in Lexington, and the Cats will have a chance to improve their stock heading into a pivotal off-season. The 7-5 Wildcats are set to to head to the Music City ...
WKYT 27
Horse Mania statues, painted bourbon bottles go on auction for LexArts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Keeneland Sales Pavilion is expected to be packed Friday night with bidders looking for that perfect horse, except these horses are statues. From 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 35 beautiful Horse Mania statues will be paraded into the sales pavilion ring and auctioned off. Spectators can bid on them just like an actual Keeneland horse sale.
wymt.com
Saving Choctaw Academy, telling its story
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. William “Chip” Richardson is an ophthalmologist in Georgetown. He was looking for land to build a home on when he found a mostly undiscovered piece of American history. Now, he’s working to save the building and share its story but the clock is ticking.
Lexington, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lexington. The Bardstown High School football team will have a game with Christian Academy of Louisville - English Station Campus on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00.
hamburgjournal.com
Holiday Events Calendar Around Hamburg in Lexington, KY for 2022
Studio Players presents “Scrooge In Rouge: An English Music Hall Christmas Carol,” continuing through Sunday Dec 4. Lexington Ballet performs the Nutcracker at the EKU Center for the Arts through Sunday Dec 4. Lafayette High School Choir and Orchestra, cookies, hot chocolate, lights and more will be part...
wymt.com
Cats rally to beat Michigan in London Showcase
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a tough game across the pond, No. 19 Kentucky beat the Michigan Wolverines 73-69. Cason Wallace led all scorers with 14 points and 4/4 three-pointers. Engaged in a tight game against Michigan at O2 Arena, No. 19 Kentucky needed a spark. While most would assume...
fox56news.com
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, Dec. 1st. WATCH | Lexington marks World AIDS Day with downtown banners. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH || Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 11 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co....
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations
Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan gameday headlines and final football bowl projections
Today is a big one in the world of UK Athletics. First, the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team faces the Michigan Wolverines in London at 1 pm ET. Later, we’ll learn the bowl destination for the football team, which should come sometime this afternoon, so here’s where some of the final bowl projections have the Cats landing (keep in mind it’s reportedly down to the Music City/Liberty Bowl).
WTVQ
Overnight shooting in Lexington sends 1 to hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say a suspect shot during an alleged attempted burglary Friday morning at an apartment in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road is now charged. Police say the suspect is charged with Burglary and Wanton Endangerment, and is currently being treated at a hospital...
Comments / 0