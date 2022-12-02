Effective: 2022-12-05 02:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Dimmit; Edwards; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Maverick; Medina; Real; Travis; Uvalde; Val Verde; Williamson; Wilson; Zavala DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...South Central Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

