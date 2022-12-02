Read full article on original website
Locked in Ice for 100 Years, Melting Glaciers Are Revealing Lost Artifacts
Stone age items, human remains and long-lost mountaineering equipment have all been uncovered as the world's glaciers are in danger of disappearing by 2050.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Buckinghamshire adventurer's incredible 1,500km expedition from Canada to Alaska, encountering whales, bears, whirlpools and rapids
A Buckinghamshire adventurer who embarked on a 1,500km kayak trip across North America has described coming face-to-face with whales and grizzly bears while tackling perilous conditions. Chris Whittaker tackled the mammoth journey from Canada to Alaska in an "incredible" 72-day adventure. Chris, 29, grew up in Milton Keynes but now...
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades: "A very sacred event that we are watching"
Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare...
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
msn.com
Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica
Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
Fireball in the Pacific Northwest Causes Night Sky To Become as ‘Bright as Day’
The Northern and Southern Taurid meteor showers peaked a while back. However, a few people up late and security cameras in the Pacific Northwest caught a glimpse of an encore early Sunday morning. Light flashed out through the nighttime sky. Almost 30 witness reports from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Nevada...
Mauna Loa eruption - latest: Satellite captures view of advancing lava from space as crowds flock to volcano
A satellite has captured stunning images of the Mauna Loa eruption from space, as crowds flock to the Hawaii volcano to watch the rare event. The photos, taken when the eruption began on 28 November, were released after the US Geological Survey warned there was a “high probability” a stream of molten lava would reach a main highway on Hawaii’s Big Island.Officials are preparing for the possibility that the Daniel K Inouye Highway, which connects the communities of Hilo and Kona, could be shut down within the week despite the flow slowing its advance.“It’ll probably come around the north...
Mauna Loa Eruption on Hawaii's Big Island Filmed From Space
Satellite images show a cloud of volcanic ash and gas pouring out of the volcano as it erupts.
Meet the extinct sea cow that cultivated Pacific kelp forests
A sketch of the extinct Steller's Sea Cow from a book published in 1896. Biodiversity Heritage Library/California Academy of SciencesUnderstanding the ancient creature's impact could help aid conservation efforts.
Phys.org
Death Valley's Ubehebe Crater reveals volcanic hazard areas are underestimated
When magma bubbles up toward Earth's surface and meets groundwater, steam pressure builds, sometimes bursting into eruptions that spew currents of hot ash, potentially burning and asphyxiating people and burying nearby cities. Take, for example, similar ash currents that formed during the eruptions at Mount Vesuvius, which were responsible for many of the fatalities in the city of Pompeii around 79 C.E.
msn.com
Colombia seizes one ton of mutilated sharks in the Pacific Ocean
The Colombian Navy has seized on Sunday a ton of mutilated sharks that were being transported in a boat in the Colombian Pacific, in the province of Chocó, in the northwest of the country. "A Colombian-flagged fishing vessel named 'Los Pescadores', which was crewed by eight people, had sailed...
ancientpages.com
Sonar Images Reveal The Existence Of A 700-Year-Old Shipwreck At The Bottom Of Lake Mjøsa, Norway
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Scientists report sonar images reveal an intriguing shipwreck resting at the bottom of Lake Mjøsa in Norway. Though this is Norway's largest lake marine archaeologists say the lake is more like a miní-ocean or large fjord than a lake. Sonar images reveal the...
The Jewish Press
World’s Largest Active Volcano is Erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island
The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa is erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island for the first time since 1948. The eruption, which began Sunday at around 11:30 pm local time, has prompted a lava flow and ash fall advisory for the Big Island from the US Geographical Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (USGS/HVO).
Where Mauna Loa's lava is coming from – and why Hawaii's volcanoes are different from most
Gabi Laske is a professor of geophysics at the University of California—San Diego. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began sending up fountains of glowing rock and spilling lava from fissures as its first eruption in nearly four decades began on Nov. 27. Where does all that...
Space training facility in Hawaii threatened by lava from Mauna Loa
A facility that serves as a research center for exploration expeditions to the moon and Mars is under threat from lava produced by the world's largest volcano, which shows no signs of slowing down.
‘New to science’: At least 2 minerals discovered in meteorite that crashed in Somalia
The minerals have never been seen on Earth, prompting scientists to wonder where they came from – and how we can use them.
wpgxfox28.com
Abyss Scuba Diving
WATCH: Drone Footage Provides Mesmerizing View of Massive Volcanic Eruption
Few people have witnessed a volcanic eruption from a bird’s-eye view and lived to tell the tale, but thanks to some drones that flew over the top of the active mountain, we’re able to witness the moment when magma bubbles up past the earth’s crust, transitioning to full-blown lava. The footage is nothing short of mesmerizing and terrifying.
High in the Andes, a crucial lagoon vanishes amid driest conditions in almost 50 years
Peru's small and now dried-up Cconchaccota lagoon is key to survival for people in the area, who rely on the water for their potato crops and livestock.
