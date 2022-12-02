Grand Rapids lights the annual Christmas tree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids ushered in the festive season on Friday with a Christmas tree lighting.

The annual event took place at Rosa Parks Circle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It was emceed by WOOD TV8’s Maranda.

There were booths from community organizations, free s’mores and hot chocolate, live music and other entertainment.













































































































































The city flipped the switch to light the tree around 5:45 p.m., which was live streamed on WOOD TV8 and WOODTV.com .

The 40-foot concolor fir tree was installed at Rosa Parks Circle on Nov. 21 . It arrived in Grand Rapids after a 110 mile journey from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton.

More information about the festivities can be found at grandrapidsmi.gov.

