generalaviationnews.com
Cracked cylinder ends flight early
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I was direct ZZZ and had...
SpaceNews.com
Rocket Lab launches subsidiary focused on national security market
WASHINGTON — Rocket Lab, a launch services company and space hardware manufacturer, announced Dec. 1 it is creating a separate entity to focus on U.S. defense and intelligence agency customers. The new business sector, called Rocket Lab National Security, also will work with U.S. allies, the company said. Rocket...
Flying Magazine
Archer’s Maker eVTOL Makes Transition From Vertical to Forward Flight
Archer's Maker prototype has made a transition form powered-lift vertical flight to forward wing-borne flight. [Courtesy: Archer Aviation]. Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] said its Maker prototype eVTOL aircraft made its first transition from a vertical takeoff, powered-lift mode of flight to fully wingborne forward flight. The aircraft made the critical transition less than 12 months after its first hovering flight, the company said.
freightwaves.com
NASA’s SWOT, Tesla Semi takes Pepsi plunge and upside-down fleet safety – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner welcomes a NASA engineer landing on the show to talk about the mission to conduct the first global survey of Earth’s surface water. What are the logistics behind the mission and how will it benefit us down here on Earth?
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
The uncrewed X-37B space plane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Station on Nov. 12 having spent a record 908 days in orbit
US Air Force's new stealth bomber B-21 Raider looks like a chunk from Tetris
The US Air Force is gearing up to release its new stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider - and it looks like a chunk of geometric blocks from the game Tetris.The aircraft will be revealed in Palmdale, California, on Friday (2 December).Created by Northrop Grumman, the aircraft was named in honour of the 80 airmen who carried out the unexpected Doolittle Raid in World War II that changed the course of the war.According to Northop Grumman’s press release, the sixth-generation aircraft will be a part of the “nation’s strategic triad as a visible and flexible deterrent” that will aid national...
theaviationgeekclub.com
‘The SR-71 limiting speed as configured would be about Mach 3.55 so long as you don’t exceed 427C.’ Former Blackbird pilot gives some interesting details about SR-71 top speed.
Today there are many rumors about just how fast the SR-71 could go. The speed limit for the Blackbird ironically had nothing to do with the airframe; it had to do with the engines. The SR-71, unofficially known as the “Blackbird,” is a long-range, advanced, strategic reconnaissance aircraft developed from...
Defense One
Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live
The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
More Details On China’s Exotic Orbital Hypersonic Weapon Come To Light
Lockheed MartinAn official report on Chinese military power revealed additional details about its hypersonic weapon test that made headlines in July 2021.
Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi
Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.
kitco.com
American Lithium increases indicated LCE resources 129% at Tonopah project
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that measured and indicated lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resources increased by 64% to 8.83 Mt...
BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems
BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market
Brace yourself, America; VinFast is on the way. The Vietnam-based electric vehicle maker is taking the slow boat to California as it sends its first batch of 999 VF 8s, the company's 5-seater electric SUV, to America aboard the Silver Queen, a Panamanian charter ship. The Silver Queen is expected...
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: SpaceX launch delayed indefinitely; Virgin Orbit cancels funding round
Welcome to Edition 5.19 of the Rocket Report! Back from the Thanksgiving holiday, there is a lot of news to get to this week, including a report card on the SLS rocket's performance (excellent) and some wild and woolly news from north of the US border. Read on for more.
FCC Gives SpaceX The Go Ahead To Launch 7,500 Second-Gen Starlink Satellites
As part of the company's next-gen internet tech, SpaceX has been given permission by the FCC to launch several thousand new Starlink satellites into orbit.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump
Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.
The Little Car Company Takes Another Step Toward Becoming The Next Big Thing
The Little Car Company has announced that it will be launching a Series B funding strategy as a result of its immense market demand. Those not familiar with the brand may recognize some of its creations such as the Ferrari Testarossa J. You may also recall the nifty Aston Martin DB5 Junior kitted with faux-headlight-mounted machine guns. Essentially, the company specializes in miniature replicas of some of the world's finest classic cars, all powered by electricity, and all fully drivable and licensed by the manufacturers.
aiexpress.io
Gecko Robotics awarded $1.5M Air Force contract
The U.S. Air Pressure Nuclear Weapons Heart has awarded Gecko Robotics an 18-month, $1.5 million contract by the Small Enterprise Innovation Analysis (SBIR) program. The contract will support within the Air Pressure’s efforts to modernize the legs of the U.S. nuclear triad. As a part of the contract, Gecko...
