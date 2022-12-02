Effective: 2022-12-05 00:01:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally up to 12 inches possible near Tony Grove. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The snow will bring periods of winter driving conditions. Use caution when traveling across mountain routes.

