Police help free semi driver who hit I-465 guardrail

By Justin Powell
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Police helped a driver out of a wrecked semi after a crash Friday morning on Indy’s northeast side.

Indiana State Police say it happened just before 1:30 a.m. when a semi driver lost control of the vehicle and drove through the guardrail on I-465 between East 56th Street and East 71st Street.

The truck came to a stop on the shoulder of the northbound lanes. Police say the crash sparked a small brush fire nearby.

ISP said officers from another police department were able to free the driver, who became trapped inside the truck.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A second passenger vehicle hit the debris from the crash and suffered damage.

No one in the passenger vehicle was hurt, according to ISP.

During the crash, one of the truck’s fuel tanks fell off and spilled an unknown amount of diesel on the shoulder of the highway.

State police had the far right northbound lanes of I-465 shut down for several hours for cleanup.

