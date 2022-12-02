ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gordonramsayclub.com

Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge

Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
TODAY.com

35 Christmas desserts for the sweetest holiday

The holiday season is upon us, and we don't know about you folks, but that gets us in the mood for baking. Crumbles, cakes, gingerbread, polvorones: If it's got a little sugar, flour and butter, we're here for it!. The temperature is quickly dropping for bright and chilly afternoons and...
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Pie (5-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter pie is always a great idea when you want to eat something sweet or surprise your family of friends with a nice, creamy dessert. The best part is it just take 5 minutes to prepare it – seriously! As a peanut butter lover – this is my ideal treat – creamy and easy to make!
therecipecritic.com

Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. The cutest addition to any holiday party, this Christmas tree charcuterie board is both festive and delicious! It features a delicious mix of salami, prosciutto, cheese, fruits, and nuts, with rosemary sprigs as tree branches! It almost looks too good to eat.
Tina Howell

Sweet Potato Casserole: A must have Thanksgiving side dish

With Thanksgiving just days away, turkeys and hams are starting to defrost everywhere in preparation for the main course. But for me, it's all about the side dishes. Baked macaroni, green beans, cranberry sauce and of course, sweet potato casserole. The recipe for sweet potato casserole with pecans originated in the South and early variations included different ingredients like cream or milk. The side dish became so popular that it is a staple on many restaurant menus and most holiday tables are not complete without a sweet potato casserole. The best part about this dish is that you can prepare it a day or two in advance, which is a great way to get a head start on your Thanksgiving cooking. Plus, you can store any leftovers in the refrigerator, for a few days to be enjoyed with those turkey sandwiches.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Dolly Parton’s Favorite Pecan Chicken Salad

When the Queen of Country tells us to jump, we say how high! So when we found out that Dolly Parton has a favorite holiday season chicken salad, we just had to try it. Like Dolly’s other favorite southern recipes, her pecan chicken salad is rich and flavorful. It’s also easy as pie to make, and it’s sure to bring some southern charm to the table.
Sturgis Journal

Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Mashed

Elf On A Shelf Has Partnered With Great American Cookies For Sweet Holiday Treats

Some view him as a friendly face who comes all the way from the North Pole to visit them and spread a little Christmas magic to their home. Others view him as that glassy-eyed snitch that's just waiting to tell the jolly Red Guy about all the bad things you may or may not have done when no one was looking. It's none other than the Elf on the Shelf.
Cancer Health

Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate

Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
shugarysweets.com

Grinch Cookies

The Grinch might be mean but these Grinch Cookies with JELL-O are nothing but sweet! Bright green cookies have a red heart at the center. Your party guests will love this nod to the classic Seuss holiday story!. These cookies aren’t the only Grinch dessert recipe we love. Make some...
Epicurious

Ultimate Sugar Cookies

Active Time 25 minutes Total Time 2 hours 40 minutes (includes chilling dough) The best sugar cookie recipe yields a workable dough that you can turn into the cutouts of your dreams. The baked cookies should have a delicious canvas ready for decorating with sanding sugar, a colorful glaze tinted with natural food coloring (tie-dye, anyone?), or royal icing topped with sprinkles and sugar pearls. This one yields crisp yet tender cookies that keep their shape, taste great, and last a while in the freezer.
oprahdaily.com

Our Favorite Holiday Morning Recipes: Lemon Bundt Cake

Step 1Make cake: Heat oven to 350ºF. Very generously butter and flour a large (15-cup) Bundt pan, tapping out excess flour. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Step 2In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar, and lemon zest on...
Taste Of Home

You Can Get a Free Aldi Gift Card This Holiday Season—Here’s How

Aldi is one of our favorite stores for just about everything, from organic foods to canned goods. There are certain things we’d only buy from Aldi, and they’re the perfect blend of quality and affordability. Aldi’s prices are always the best around, and its somehow managed to stay budget-friendly even as inflation has impacted everywhere else.
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHRISTMAS CAKE BATTER FUDGE

Christmas Cake Batter Fudge made in the microwave with only 4 ingredients! Easy fudge recipe made with white chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk and two different types of cake mix. Fudge is such a great treat, especially around the holidays. Some fudge recipes are a little bit tricky and require...

Comments / 0

Community Policy