Read full article on original website
Related
gordonramsayclub.com
Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge
Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
How to build the perfect holiday cookie box, plus 5 recipes to get you started
Everything you need to know about baking and packaging the best cookie box. And five delicious, impressive recipes to get you started.
TODAY.com
35 Christmas desserts for the sweetest holiday
The holiday season is upon us, and we don't know about you folks, but that gets us in the mood for baking. Crumbles, cakes, gingerbread, polvorones: If it's got a little sugar, flour and butter, we're here for it!. The temperature is quickly dropping for bright and chilly afternoons and...
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Pie (5-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter pie is always a great idea when you want to eat something sweet or surprise your family of friends with a nice, creamy dessert. The best part is it just take 5 minutes to prepare it – seriously! As a peanut butter lover – this is my ideal treat – creamy and easy to make!
Loretta Lynn’s Famous Chicken And Dumplings Recipe Is Pure Comfort Food
Country music icon Loretta Lynn was a wonderful cook when she spent time at home. Perhaps it was her southern roots that gave her some incredible recipes and she was sweet enough to share some of her recipes with fans. One of her most famous meals was a southern-style chicken and dumplings.
Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg.
therecipecritic.com
Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. The cutest addition to any holiday party, this Christmas tree charcuterie board is both festive and delicious! It features a delicious mix of salami, prosciutto, cheese, fruits, and nuts, with rosemary sprigs as tree branches! It almost looks too good to eat.
Sweet Potato Casserole: A must have Thanksgiving side dish
With Thanksgiving just days away, turkeys and hams are starting to defrost everywhere in preparation for the main course. But for me, it's all about the side dishes. Baked macaroni, green beans, cranberry sauce and of course, sweet potato casserole. The recipe for sweet potato casserole with pecans originated in the South and early variations included different ingredients like cream or milk. The side dish became so popular that it is a staple on many restaurant menus and most holiday tables are not complete without a sweet potato casserole. The best part about this dish is that you can prepare it a day or two in advance, which is a great way to get a head start on your Thanksgiving cooking. Plus, you can store any leftovers in the refrigerator, for a few days to be enjoyed with those turkey sandwiches.
How to Make Dolly Parton’s Favorite Pecan Chicken Salad
When the Queen of Country tells us to jump, we say how high! So when we found out that Dolly Parton has a favorite holiday season chicken salad, we just had to try it. Like Dolly’s other favorite southern recipes, her pecan chicken salad is rich and flavorful. It’s also easy as pie to make, and it’s sure to bring some southern charm to the table.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Elf On A Shelf Has Partnered With Great American Cookies For Sweet Holiday Treats
Some view him as a friendly face who comes all the way from the North Pole to visit them and spread a little Christmas magic to their home. Others view him as that glassy-eyed snitch that's just waiting to tell the jolly Red Guy about all the bad things you may or may not have done when no one was looking. It's none other than the Elf on the Shelf.
Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
shugarysweets.com
Grinch Cookies
The Grinch might be mean but these Grinch Cookies with JELL-O are nothing but sweet! Bright green cookies have a red heart at the center. Your party guests will love this nod to the classic Seuss holiday story!. These cookies aren’t the only Grinch dessert recipe we love. Make some...
Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe
This hamburger casserole recipe from Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com, is simple and can be made in under an hour.
Recipe for 'Dolly Parton's 5-Layer Casserole' Is Bound to Be a Hit
Dolly knows her stuff when it comes to cooking!
Epicurious
Ultimate Sugar Cookies
Active Time 25 minutes Total Time 2 hours 40 minutes (includes chilling dough) The best sugar cookie recipe yields a workable dough that you can turn into the cutouts of your dreams. The baked cookies should have a delicious canvas ready for decorating with sanding sugar, a colorful glaze tinted with natural food coloring (tie-dye, anyone?), or royal icing topped with sprinkles and sugar pearls. This one yields crisp yet tender cookies that keep their shape, taste great, and last a while in the freezer.
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Holiday Morning Recipes: Lemon Bundt Cake
Step 1Make cake: Heat oven to 350ºF. Very generously butter and flour a large (15-cup) Bundt pan, tapping out excess flour. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt. Step 2In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar, and lemon zest on...
You Can Get a Free Aldi Gift Card This Holiday Season—Here’s How
Aldi is one of our favorite stores for just about everything, from organic foods to canned goods. There are certain things we’d only buy from Aldi, and they’re the perfect blend of quality and affordability. Aldi’s prices are always the best around, and its somehow managed to stay budget-friendly even as inflation has impacted everywhere else.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHRISTMAS CAKE BATTER FUDGE
Christmas Cake Batter Fudge made in the microwave with only 4 ingredients! Easy fudge recipe made with white chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk and two different types of cake mix. Fudge is such a great treat, especially around the holidays. Some fudge recipes are a little bit tricky and require...
Comments / 0