Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90
Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
ABC News
Princess Kate dazzles in rented neon green dress, Diana’s emerald choker on green carpet
Princess Kate made a bold fashion statement on Friday at the Earthshot Prize Awards green carpet in Boston. The Princess of Wales wowed in a neon green off-the-shoulder gown with her husband Prince William by her side. In the spirit of the Earthshot Prize Awards, and with the event's sustainable...
Al Strobel, Twin Peaks Actor, Dead at 83
Al Strobel, the actor who played Phillip Gerard (aka “The One-Armed Man”) on Twin Peaks, has died. He was 83. Strobel died Friday, Dec. 2, as confirmed by Peaks producer and longtime David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” she said in a statement on behalf of his family. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.” A cause of death has not been revealed. The series’ co-creator Mark Frost paid tribute to Strobel on Twitter writing, “Oh no… Dear...
Hallmark and Great American Media’s Cameron Mathison and Wife Vanessa’s Relationship Timeline: Model Meet-Cute to Married With Kids
No soap operas here! Cameron Mathison and his wife, Vanessa Mathison (née Arevalo), found love while working as models in the late ‘90s — and they’re still going strong. The Hallmark Channel star first crossed paths with Vanessa in 1998 at a gym in New York City, but it wasn’t until the following year that […]
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
TODAY.com
Noodle the pug, known for ‘bones or no bones’ predictions, dies at age 14
Noodle the pug, the beloved dog behind the viral “bones or no bones?” day predictions on TikTok, died on Friday, Dec. 2 at age 14. Jonathan Graziano, Noodle’s owner, announced the sad news in a short video addressed to fans and shared on his Instagram and TikTok pages.
BBC
Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site
Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
NME
Val Kilmer was forced to leave ‘Willow’ reboot due to “insurmountable” health problems
Val Kilmer was forced to leave the newly released Willow reboot due to “insurmountable” health problems. The actor, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, had planned to return as Madmartigan for the Disney+ series, but had to pull out as a precautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Idina Menzel Says She Almost Played Fanny Brice in a Funny Girl Revival but Thought She Was 'Too Old'
"Lea [Michele is] the right choice," Idina Menzel said of her former Glee onscreen daughter, who currently stars as Fanny Brice in Broadway's revival of Funny Girl Idina Menzel isn't letting a missed Broadway opportunity rain on her parade. The Tony Award winner, 51, revealed on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she almost played Fanny Brice in a Broadway revival of Funny Girl but that "it didn't work out." For years, potential Main Stem revivals of the classic musical have been discussed, but the show...
EW.com
Songwriter Paul Williams on the inspirations for his tunes in The Muppet Christmas Carol
When Paul Williams got the call to write the songs for The Muppet Christmas Carol, he felt like Scrooge on Christmas morning. Newly sober after a 10-year spiral into addiction, the "Rainbow Connection" hitmaker felt that Scrooge's tale of redemption spoke directly to his own experiences. "When I got the call from [director] Brian Henson to come and talk about doing The Muppet Christmas Carol, I was about a year sober," Williams tells EW. "I'm a recovering alcoholic and addict and a retired amateur chemist, I like to say, and had that reputation. So here I am with a new life, this feeling of community, and experiencing, basically, a spiritual awakening."
Rami Malek Highlights 1 'Extraordinary' Aspect Of Prince William's Environmental Awards
The actor had a lot to say about the Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize while speaking to HuffPost.
Comments / 0