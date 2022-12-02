ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab

By Mike Darnay
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month.

University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.

According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.

Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time.

Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings.

Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.

Comments / 14

Colleen Scanlon
1d ago

kick them out now. yes,these people donated their bodies but to advance science not be the butt of jokes and obscene acts. Remember these bodies were once somebody's mother,father,sister,brother,aunt,uncle,etc.if they have no respect for the dead,they have no respect for the living.

Reply
5
really
3d ago

smh,this is all you have to do,and then you wonder why no one wants students in the room with Dr's period!!!

Reply
8
Comments / 0

