2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Why Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Gained 40.2% in the Past 3 Months
Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR have gained 40.2% in the past three months compared with 3.1% rise of the industry it belongs to. The upside was primarily driven by enhanced technology, connected vehicles fleet and pro-investor steps. Reasons for Upside. Avis Budget remains focused on expanding its connected...
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a Trending Stock
Teekay Tankers (TNK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas shipping company have returned +1.7% over the past month...
Can These 2 Stocks Crush the Market Again in 2023?
Equities have been southbound for most of the year. And after a solid performance in the early days of the pandemic, the biotech industry is lagging the struggling overall stock market. But some biotechs are doing great. The list includes Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). These two...
4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against the Volatile Market
Technology sector stocks have been hit the hardest amid the U.S. broader market sell-off year to date (YTD). Since early 2022, Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility due to several economic issues. These include Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the Russia-Ukraine war-led energy crisis and persistent inflation over the last year.
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
ALE vs. HE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Utility - Electric Power stocks are likely familiar with Allete (ALE) and Hawaiian Electric (HE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have...
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a Trending Stock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based security company have returned -2.8%, compared to...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 5th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:. H&E Equipment Services HEES: This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Why Investors Should Pay Attention to Dollar General Stock Despite the Recent Dip
The knee-jerk reaction makes sense on the surface. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) missed its third-quarter earnings estimates, and investors panicked. Fanning the bearish flames is the company's not-so-hot guidance for the quarter now underway. As has been the case so many times for other stocks this year, though, last Tuesday's...
Are Investors Undervaluing Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
The Impact of China's Changing Covid Policies: 2 Stocks to Consider
In China, last week saw big protests in reaction to the so-called “Zero Covid” policy of President Xi Jinping, a policy that took China back to the spring of 2020, with lockdowns of individuals and the quarantining of towns and cities. Officially, of course, the protests changed nothing, but cities did begin to change their individual regulations around the pandemic and, over the weekend, news broke that the national policy was about to change too.
Coupa Software (COUP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
The market expects Coupa Software (COUP) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
3 Signs the Stock Market Outlook is Improving
“This week, we approach the one-year anniversary of the Fed announcing its intent to move from an accommodative to more restrictive policy, which occurred on Nov. 30, 2021, which is known as the date of its latest pivot. The SPX closed at 4,655 the day prior to this announcement. Since then, beginning in March, six rate hikes have occurred, and we are going into this week almost 14% below the index’s close one year ago…”
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: FXI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) where we have detected an approximate $107.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 176,700,000 to 180,450,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FXI, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Defense Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now
As an investor, you likely want to protect your portfolio from the risks of a bear market and uncertain economic conditions. One way to do this is by investing in defensive stocks. Defensive stocks are stocks that tend to perform well during times of market volatility because they provide goods and services that are essential, no matter the state of the economy. Let’s take a closer look at what defensive stocks are and how you can use them to protect your portfolio.
