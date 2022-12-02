ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boys Varsity Hockey Drain the Adirondack Rivermen in Season Opener

Rye Boys Varsity Hockey drained the Adirondack Rivermen in the team’s season opener Saturday in Saratoga Springs. The Garnets doubled their opponents for a 6-3 win. “Henry Bagley led our attack by completing his hat trick late in the 3rd period to extend our lead,” said Rye Boys Varsity Hockey Coach Peter Thomas. “Ivan Vasyuta opened the scoring on the season with his first varsity goal and would later add an assist. Dempsey Brown also added a goal and an assist and Dean Kim added a goal. In goal, Brandon Morgan made 26 saves en route to his first career varsity win.”
NEWS10 ABC

Siena College names 13th president

Siena College announced its 13th president after a board meeting on December 2. Recommended by the presidential search committee and with unanimous support of the College's Board of Trustees, Charles Seifert, Ph.D., has been officially appointed the 13th president of Siena College.
insideradio.com

Corey James Moran

Corey James Moran, morning host at Audacy CHR WPXY Albany (97.9), is exiting the station on Friday, Dec. 16 to work full-time in the real estate industry. He has been in mornings at WPXY since 2014, most recently paired with Brianna “Breezy” Sloth. He previously worked at the station in the mid-2000s, using the on-air name “Corey Kinkaid.”
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: NYS changes policy on suing SUNY students and now sues where they live

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After investigations by News10NBC and then the New York Times, the state has changed its policy when it sues students over SUNY tuition. The state is still filing lawsuits. Only instead of filing them in Albany, it’s filing them in the counties where the students live. That’s a major change. And the advocates say this will help students make arrangements to pay the money or fight it.
103.9 The Breeze

Finally! Upscale Steakhouse Breaks Ground in Colonie

It was announced back in April that a high-end steak house would be coming to the Capital Region. It is the first of its kind in the area. But then nothing else was known. Now there are signs that they are beginning construction. Where is the New Upscale Steak House?
newyorkalmanack.com

Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History

Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
104.5 The Team

Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls

I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
WNYT

Search for Samantha in Schenectady in its 2nd week

Monday marked 10 days since Samantha Humphrey, 14, was reported missing by her mother. The scene at Riverside Park in Schenectady was active Sunday, with multiple agencies busy searching for the girl. NewsChannel 13’s cameras captured marine rescue boats on the river and a helicopter searching from overhead. Authorities...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Former Public Safety Commissioner Lew Benton Reflects on Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs

Lew Benton served for eight years as Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner from 1988 to 1995. Here are his observations about the downtown bar scene then and now. *************************************************************. I doubt that Gideon Putnam ever imagined when he platted the hamlet’s streets that the one he lent his daughter Caroline’s...
Adirondack Explorer

Proposed Mayfield RV campground drawing public comment

The Adirondack Park Agency is inviting more public comment on a proposed 277-site campground on Great Sacandaga Lake in the Town of Mayfield, a project that has received support from the town but pushback from several neighbors. On Nov. 15, the APA designated Lane Winney’s major project application for the...
96.9 WOUR

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
beckerspayer.com

A month after trading jabs, CDPHP, St. Peter's reach contract agreement

CDPHP and Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners have reached an "agreement in principle" that will keep the region's largest insurance provider in network with the hospital system that has 170 locations, the Times Union reported Dec. 3. The agreement comes after St. Peter's Health Partners sent letters to patients...
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.

