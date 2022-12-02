Read full article on original website
Related
Saratoga Springs crowned Nike Cross Nationals champions
The girls' cross country team from Saratoga Springs stepped up on the big stage to win the Nike Cross National Championships in Portland, Oregon.
Boys Varsity Hockey Drain the Adirondack Rivermen in Season Opener
Rye Boys Varsity Hockey drained the Adirondack Rivermen in the team’s season opener Saturday in Saratoga Springs. The Garnets doubled their opponents for a 6-3 win. “Henry Bagley led our attack by completing his hat trick late in the 3rd period to extend our lead,” said Rye Boys Varsity Hockey Coach Peter Thomas. “Ivan Vasyuta opened the scoring on the season with his first varsity goal and would later add an assist. Dempsey Brown also added a goal and an assist and Dean Kim added a goal. In goal, Brandon Morgan made 26 saves en route to his first career varsity win.”
Siena College names 13th president
Siena College announced its 13th president after a board meeting on December 2. Recommended by the presidential search committee and with unanimous support of the College's Board of Trustees, Charles Seifert, Ph.D., has been officially appointed the 13th president of Siena College.
Local girl who died on vacation remembered by community
Two local school communities are mourning the loss of a high school senior who drowned while swimming on vacation in Florida. Danielle Marcelline died just before what would have been her 18th birthday.
Corey James Moran
Corey James Moran, morning host at Audacy CHR WPXY Albany (97.9), is exiting the station on Friday, Dec. 16 to work full-time in the real estate industry. He has been in mornings at WPXY since 2014, most recently paired with Brianna “Breezy” Sloth. He previously worked at the station in the mid-2000s, using the on-air name “Corey Kinkaid.”
Long Horn fundraiser for worker with tumor nets over $19K
The Long Horn Restaurant and Pub raised over $19,000 during a fundraiser held for a coworker who recently had brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
News10NBC Investigates: NYS changes policy on suing SUNY students and now sues where they live
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After investigations by News10NBC and then the New York Times, the state has changed its policy when it sues students over SUNY tuition. The state is still filing lawsuits. Only instead of filing them in Albany, it’s filing them in the counties where the students live. That’s a major change. And the advocates say this will help students make arrangements to pay the money or fight it.
Finally! Upscale Steakhouse Breaks Ground in Colonie
It was announced back in April that a high-end steak house would be coming to the Capital Region. It is the first of its kind in the area. But then nothing else was known. Now there are signs that they are beginning construction. Where is the New Upscale Steak House?
Collar City Mushrooms brings mushroom magic with Troy farm
Avery Stempel is the Founder and Primary Pleurotus of Collar City Mushrooms. The Troy-based location serves as an indoor urban vertical mushroom farm, production facility, mycological education center, and community gathering space.
Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History
Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
Search for Samantha in Schenectady in its 2nd week
Monday marked 10 days since Samantha Humphrey, 14, was reported missing by her mother. The scene at Riverside Park in Schenectady was active Sunday, with multiple agencies busy searching for the girl. NewsChannel 13’s cameras captured marine rescue boats on the river and a helicopter searching from overhead. Authorities...
Former Public Safety Commissioner Lew Benton Reflects on Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs
Lew Benton served for eight years as Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner from 1988 to 1995. Here are his observations about the downtown bar scene then and now. *************************************************************. I doubt that Gideon Putnam ever imagined when he platted the hamlet’s streets that the one he lent his daughter Caroline’s...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
Proposed Mayfield RV campground drawing public comment
The Adirondack Park Agency is inviting more public comment on a proposed 277-site campground on Great Sacandaga Lake in the Town of Mayfield, a project that has received support from the town but pushback from several neighbors. On Nov. 15, the APA designated Lane Winney’s major project application for the...
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
A month after trading jabs, CDPHP, St. Peter's reach contract agreement
CDPHP and Albany, N.Y.-based St. Peter's Health Partners have reached an "agreement in principle" that will keep the region's largest insurance provider in network with the hospital system that has 170 locations, the Times Union reported Dec. 3. The agreement comes after St. Peter's Health Partners sent letters to patients...
PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt
On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
