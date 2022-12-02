Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
England vs Senegal live stream: watch the game for free
England vs Senegal looks likely to be a hotly contested game in the final 16 of World Cup 2022 with both sides performing well in the group stages. If you’re looking to understand how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’ve got all the answers you need. Keep on reading while we take you through exactly how to watch the free England vs Senegal live stream when the action starts at 2PM ET.
Spain or Morocco? World Cup passions blur in Spanish exclave
CEUTA, Spain (AP) — The World Cup knockout game between Spain and Morocco will bring millions of fans on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar together around screens in bars and living rooms to see which country will keep alive its dream of soccer glory. Nowhere will loyalties likely be more blurred than in Spain’s tiny North African territory of Ceuta where identities, both national and religious, often mix in unpredictable ways that confound the easy categories of sports fandom. ...
England reaches World Cup quarterfinals, beats Senegal 3-0
AL KHOR, Qatar — Like all great strikers, Harry Kane’s timing was perfect. The England captain got off the mark Sunday
