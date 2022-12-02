England vs Senegal looks likely to be a hotly contested game in the final 16 of World Cup 2022 with both sides performing well in the group stages. If you’re looking to understand how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’ve got all the answers you need. Keep on reading while we take you through exactly how to watch the free England vs Senegal live stream when the action starts at 2PM ET.

1 DAY AGO