Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Grealish, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Gvardiol, Meunier, Asensio
Manchester City would be willing to sell their record signing Jack Grealish, 27, to fund the transfer of fellow England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Bellingham is also a target for Paris St-Germain. (Le10Sport - in French) Manchester United may be forced to sell Marcus Rashford...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Keanu Baccus, Ross Stewart, Borna Barisic, Harry McKirdy
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is worried that he could lose Keanu Baccus in the January transfer window after his displays in midfield for Australia at the World Cup. (Times - subscription required) Sunderland and Scotland forward Ross Stewart is a signing target of Greek side Olympiakos. (Sun) Dundee United...
SB Nation
Lallana Calls for Henderson-Bellingham-Rice Midfield Against Senegal
Jordan Henderson doesn’t always get the respect he deserves from more causal fans, a situation that can be especially on display when he leaves Liverpool behind and lines up for Gareth Southgate and the England national team. Against Wales in England’s final group stage, though, a midfield trio of...
‘The defeats always stay’: Jordan Henderson reflects on near misses
The Liverpool and England midfielder on penalty agony, his winning mentality and ‘feeling a little old’ after six tournaments
BBC
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
BBC
Women's Super League: Five talking points as Man Utd host Aston Villa at Old Trafford
Manchester United open up this weekend's Women's Super League action by hosting Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime. Arsenal welcome back England captain Leah Williamson as they get used to life without injured star Beth Mead, while it is top v bottom as champions Chelsea go to lowly Leicester.
Yardbarker
Manchester United will have to pay £50m for 23-year-old World Cup ace
PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. The player was heavily linked with Leeds United in the summer, but he decided to stay at the Dutch club and he has been in fantastic form this season. The 23-year-old had...
Yardbarker
Report: Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries Speaks On Chelsea Interest
Denzel Dumfries was absolutely brilliant for The Netherlands today as they beat the USA comfortably in a 3-1 win, and spoke about the interest from Chelsea in an interview after the game. Chelsea are interested in both Dumfries and his fellow Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, as they look to sign...
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Gustavo Scarpa to join in January
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa on a free transfer. He will join on a three-and-a-half-year contract starting on 1 January after his Palmeiras deal expires. The 28-year-old scored 37 goals in 211 appearances for the Brazilian side and helped them to their 11th league title last...
Manchester United v Aston Villa: Women’s Super League – as it happened
In front of a record crowd for a WSL match at Old Trafford, Manchester United secured an emphatic win
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Target Mohammed Kudus
Ghana were knocked out of the World Cup today after a defeat to Uruguay, but there was a certain star born in the tournament for the African nation. That star's name was Mohammed Kudus, and he is attracting a lot of attention from some of the biggest clubs across Europe at the moment.
BBC
Zebre Parma 17-45 Glasgow Warriors: Scots get first URC away win for 11 months
United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Manjezi, Cancelliere, McDowall, Matthews 2, Miotti; Pen: Horne; Cons: Horne 6;. Glasgow Warriors picked up a first away win for 11 months in the United Rugby Championship by defeating Zebre Parma. Warriors struggled in the opening period and Pierre Bruno gave...
BBC
Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1
Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
BBC
Irish Premiership: Crues beat Glens to go second as Reds routed by Ballymena
Crusaders beat Glentoran 3-2 to move second in the Irish Premiership table as Cliftonville were hammered 4-1 by Ballymena United. Linfield saw off Carrick Rangers 3-1 to go third, with the Crues, Blues and Reds all five points behind leaders Larne, with the Glens now in fifth. Crusaders' Chris Hegarty,...
Yardbarker
‘No disrespect’ – Virgil van Dijk scoffs at idea of ‘very talented’ LFC target joining Manchester United
The Netherlands have since progressed through to the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup following a resounding 3-1 victory over the USA. The Liverpool-linked attacker – according to the transfer news guru who told Caught Offside that we’ve sent scouts to observe the 23-year-old during his time with PSV – would no doubt make a fine addition to any top side in Europe judging by the quality of his performances in Doha.
Yardbarker
Liverpool eyeing move for Juventus star and could include Ibrahima Konate in swap deal
Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Vlahovic signed for Juventus in January of this year from Fiorentina. The Serbian is one of the brightest young talents in world football and has scored six times in ten league games so far this season. Juventus are in...
Yardbarker
James Pearce breaks Liverpool injury news every fan has been waiting for
Liverpool could have Luis Diaz back in action in time for the club’s first competitive clash of the second-half of the season – a Carabao Cup meeting with Manchester City. The Colombian wide man is set to take an active part in team training in the club’s Dubai-based warm weather training camp following a rehab programme at the AXA training ground.
BBC
Wycombe and Pompey bosses ready for 'access all areas' match
Sunday's League One fixture between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth is set to be a unique "access all areas" game including on-pitch audio. The two teams will also allow cameras into the dressing room and the managers will be interviewed during the game. "We're open to this sort of thing and...
Yardbarker
Manchester United, Aston Villa keen on 23-year-old La Liga forward
Atletico Madrid attacker Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in the upcoming window and the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly keen on securing his services. According to a report from Fichajes, the Brazilian is considered an expandable asset at...
Yardbarker
“Heavily relying on a collapse from Celtic that doesn’t look like happening”
As all the fanfare and usual sycophancy that greets a new Ibrox manager reached fever pitch this past week, some of the stuff that has been said and printed is just utter nonsense. It’s nothing newsworthy right enough and should be expected as part of the general culture in this part of the world. Old habits die hard and all that caper.
Comments / 0