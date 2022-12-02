ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iBerkshires.com

Hundreds Have Utilized 2nd Street Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, is making strides in the community since officially commencing operations on July 1, 2022. From July 1 through Nov. 16, 2022, 2nd Street met with 158 unduplicated clients, including 27 who engaged in...
spectrumnews1.com

Berkshire health leaders urging prevention measures against RSV and other illness

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Doctors across the state continue to see an influx in children battling the respiratory virus RSV. It comes as hospitals are concerned about the combination of COVID, flu and RSV this winter. Spectrum News spoke with doctors in Berkshire County about what they’re seeing. What You...
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: rising COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re continuing to follow the current COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Cases have more than doubled since this past weekend and local legislators are making sure protocols at the home are being followed. John Paradis, a member of the Veterans Advocacy Coalition,...
MassLive.com

See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,580-square-foot home on Belli Drive in Wilbraham that sold for $280,000.
VTDigger

Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro

Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield City Council Asks for Assistance With Cell Tower Concerns

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday passed three petitions asking multiple state and local entities to look into the possible effects of cell tower radiation. Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren and Ward 4 Councilor James Conant requested that the state and federal delegation is notified of the council's position on the negative health effects of cell tower radiation and that the Massachusetts Municipal Association, particularly Mayors Association President Linda Tyer and Councillors Association President Lisa Blackmer of the North Adams City Council, are contacted for assistance in dealing with them.
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
WNYT

North Adams police receive grant

Police officers in North Adams could start wearing body cameras as soon as early 2023. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report that’s thanks to a state grant worth nearly $100,000. The department has not yet chosen a vendor. The chief tells the eagle he expects that the...
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Charter Review Committee Meets with Consultants

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Charter Review Committee on Thursday heard a largely favorable review of the current document that establishes the structure of town government. Staff from University of Massachusetts at Boston's Collins Center for Public Management met virtually with the committee to share insights about both the Williamstown Charter, which was enacted in 1956, and some common themes in town charters around the commonwealth.
WNYT

Police looking for suspect of home break-in

State police in Vermont are sharing video of a woman they say broke into a Bennington County home, hoping someone may help identify her. Police sent us this video, showing a vehicle pull up to a property on Hapgood Pond Road in Peru, Vermont. You can see a woman get...
iBerkshires.com

Victim Found in Fatal Readsboro Fire

READSBORO, Vt. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred early Friday morning on Grinka Farm Drive. The body of a female occupant of the residence at 78 Grinka was found inside the burned building. The individual's identity has not yet been released. The Fire Department responded to the...
WNYT

Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms

A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

10 Glenn Street: Amadeu Almeida of Adams to Trevor W. Crombie, $70,000 on 11/17/2022. 18 Lincoln Street: Linwood W. Gerry and Pamela A. Gerry of Adams to Steve Snyder and Kristina M. Snyder, $185,000 on 11/14/2022. 134 Bellevue Avenue: Judith A. Degere of Adams to James K. Meara and Amanda...
whdh.com

Plane crash in Falmouth kills pilot, sends passenger to hospital

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday, according to officials. Authorities said a couple was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. after flying there for a day trip. The single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy are short of a runway.

