iBerkshires.com
Hundreds Have Utilized 2nd Street Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, is making strides in the community since officially commencing operations on July 1, 2022. From July 1 through Nov. 16, 2022, 2nd Street met with 158 unduplicated clients, including 27 who engaged in...
spectrumnews1.com
Berkshire health leaders urging prevention measures against RSV and other illness
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Doctors across the state continue to see an influx in children battling the respiratory virus RSV. It comes as hospitals are concerned about the combination of COVID, flu and RSV this winter. Spectrum News spoke with doctors in Berkshire County about what they’re seeing. What You...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 4, 2022 edition
Barbara J. Levi and Davis Bouchard to Jeffrey Edward Smith, Regency Park Drive, Unit 185, $126,000. Dana M. Pepper, trustee, and Irrevocable Trust Charles & Dorothy Marquis Family, trustee of, to Karita Dos Santos, 34 Wilbert Terrace, $450,000.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: rising COVID-19 cases at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re continuing to follow the current COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Cases have more than doubled since this past weekend and local legislators are making sure protocols at the home are being followed. John Paradis, a member of the Veterans Advocacy Coalition,...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,580-square-foot home on Belli Drive in Wilbraham that sold for $280,000.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Vax, booster push responds to increase in COVID cases
The United States is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Numbers are no longer accurately tracked due to the prevalence of home testing, but hospitalizations for COVID can still be recorded. There has been a significant increase in the last few weeks, but still less than last year at this time. Hospitalizations are rising in a majority of the U.S.
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim two lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield City Council Asks for Assistance With Cell Tower Concerns
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday passed three petitions asking multiple state and local entities to look into the possible effects of cell tower radiation. Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren and Ward 4 Councilor James Conant requested that the state and federal delegation is notified of the council's position on the negative health effects of cell tower radiation and that the Massachusetts Municipal Association, particularly Mayors Association President Linda Tyer and Councillors Association President Lisa Blackmer of the North Adams City Council, are contacted for assistance in dealing with them.
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
WNYT
North Adams police receive grant
Police officers in North Adams could start wearing body cameras as soon as early 2023. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report that’s thanks to a state grant worth nearly $100,000. The department has not yet chosen a vendor. The chief tells the eagle he expects that the...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Charter Review Committee Meets with Consultants
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Charter Review Committee on Thursday heard a largely favorable review of the current document that establishes the structure of town government. Staff from University of Massachusetts at Boston's Collins Center for Public Management met virtually with the committee to share insights about both the Williamstown Charter, which was enacted in 1956, and some common themes in town charters around the commonwealth.
National Cookie Day: Who has the best in western Massachusetts?
The top 10 best cookie spots in western Massachusetts.
WNYT
Police looking for suspect of home break-in
State police in Vermont are sharing video of a woman they say broke into a Bennington County home, hoping someone may help identify her. Police sent us this video, showing a vehicle pull up to a property on Hapgood Pond Road in Peru, Vermont. You can see a woman get...
iBerkshires.com
Victim Found in Fatal Readsboro Fire
READSBORO, Vt. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred early Friday morning on Grinka Farm Drive. The body of a female occupant of the residence at 78 Grinka was found inside the burned building. The individual's identity has not yet been released. The Fire Department responded to the...
COVID outbreak hits Holyoke Soldiers’ Home: 13 residents test positive
HOLYOKE — At least 13 residents and four staff members at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have been infected with COVID-19 in the latest outbreak of the disease that killed 84 residents at the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday a letter was sent to veterans and their families...
WNYT
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
10 Glenn Street: Amadeu Almeida of Adams to Trevor W. Crombie, $70,000 on 11/17/2022. 18 Lincoln Street: Linwood W. Gerry and Pamela A. Gerry of Adams to Steve Snyder and Kristina M. Snyder, $185,000 on 11/14/2022. 134 Bellevue Avenue: Judith A. Degere of Adams to James K. Meara and Amanda...
whdh.com
Plane crash in Falmouth kills pilot, sends passenger to hospital
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday, according to officials. Authorities said a couple was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. after flying there for a day trip. The single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy are short of a runway.
'Stay Strong Michael' blood drive in Chatham highlights how donations save lives
The blood drive honors Michael DiMaggio, who was struck by a car in 2014 when he was 11 years old.
