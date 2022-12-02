Read full article on original website
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
Mastercard loses UK ruling on three million dead claimants in $12 billion case
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mastercard (MA.N) lost an appeal in a London court on Tuesday against a ruling in a 10 billion pound-plus ($12 billion-plus) collective action that allows the claims of around three million people who have died since the lawsuit began to continue.
BBC
Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow
The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
On UK's south coast, even winter fails to stem migrant arrivals
From the white cliffs above Dover, on England's south coast, it's possible to watch as migrants who have attempted to cross from northern France in small boats are brought ashore. In the meantime, Paris and London signed an agreement in mid-November with the UK agreeing to pay France another 72.2 million euros ($74.5 million) to prevent migrant boat crossings.
BBC
Glasgow firm awarded £30m to develop clean hydrogen HGV
A Scottish-led project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy goods vehicle has been awarded £30m from a government and industry initiative. Glasgow-based HVS aims to develop a "clean and affordable" cab and tractor unit to replace equivalent diesel-powered vehicles currently used across the UK and Europe. The funding...
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
New HMRC data raises UK hopes of end to Northern Ireland Brexit trade checks
Analysis of database tailored to EU needs shows 85% of GB exports stay in the region’s factories and shops
Rare ivory casket adorned with medieval romantic scenes at risk of leaving UK
An “incredibly rare” French Gothic ivory casket is at risk of leaving the UK unless a buyer is found for the £1.5 million piece.It is one of only nine 14th century French composite caskets depicting medieval romantic scenes, including illustrations of wild men and mythical creatures which symbolise people living outside ‘civilised’ society.The casket shows them attacking a castle in a rare variation on the popular theme of the storming of the Castle of Love, which was a commonly depicted scene on ivories in the 14th century in which women and girls are shown defending a castle from knights.This incredibly...
fashionunited.com
Marks & Spencer to invest 48.5 million pounds into northern UK stores
Marks & Spencer has outlined a new plan that will see it invest 48.5 million pounds into stores in the North of England. It comes as part of the retailer’s store rotation programme, which it said aims to create a retail estate “fit for the future”. In...
The Little Car Company Takes Another Step Toward Becoming The Next Big Thing
The Little Car Company has announced that it will be launching a Series B funding strategy as a result of its immense market demand. Those not familiar with the brand may recognize some of its creations such as the Ferrari Testarossa J. You may also recall the nifty Aston Martin DB5 Junior kitted with faux-headlight-mounted machine guns. Essentially, the company specializes in miniature replicas of some of the world's finest classic cars, all powered by electricity, and all fully drivable and licensed by the manufacturers.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Australia Completes 3D Survey of WWII Japanese Submarine
Australia completed its first 3D survey of a wreck in deep waters off the coast near Darwin. It is hoped that the unique project which took three years to complete will provide critical new details about a WWII-era Japanese submarine sunk by the Australians and will also provide information for the preservation of the site which is recognized as a war grave by both the Australians and the Japanese.
BBC
Yeovilton: Royal Navy raising cash to rescue stray puppy
Royal Navy aviators are raising funds to bring a stray puppy they befriended while deployed in Montenegro home to the UK. Aircrew and engineers from 845 Naval Air Squadron found the dog during a storm and named her KT. The Navy fliers plan to bring the puppy to their home...
UK farmers making tiny profits as supermarkets boast record takings
UK farmers are receiving negligible profits for many items as food prices rise and supermarkets boast record takings. An average block of cheese or loaf of bread produces less than a penny for farmers, and fruit producers do not fare much better, making just 3p from each kilo of apples.
BBC
Bristol surfing lake The Wave to become carbon neutral
Work is set to start on a solar and energy storage array at artificial surfing lake The Wave. The solar installation will produce more energy than The Wave, near Bristol, uses every year, making it carbon neutral. It is due to be completed and start generating energy from June. In...
'I doubt they'll run out of money': Viewers joke ITV's A Royal Grand Design in which the King takes on a £45m restoration project reminds them of Channel 4's Grand Designs
Viewers of A Royal Grand Design, which followed the King's multi-million pound restoration of a stately home in Ayrshire have joked it is just like Channel 4's Grand Designs - but without the budget constraints. The hour-long programme, which took over a decade to produce, told the story of Charles's...
BBC
South Scotland makes Lonely Planet top travel list
The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023. It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere. However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer...
It is beyond belief P&O winning awards despite mass sackings, union says
It is “beyond belief” that a ferry firm which “unlawfully sacked 800 workers and has employed cheap agency labour to maximise profits is winning travel awards”, a union boss has said.P&O Ferries, which sparked outrage after firing almost 800 staff without notice earlier this year, was named the best company for short sea/mini cruises at the British Travel Awards.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “It is beyond belief that a company that unlawfully sacked 800 workers and has employed cheap agency labour to maximise profits is winning travel awards.“The treatment of UK seafarers by P&O Ferries and their DP World...
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe marks golden jubilee at London church service
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has marked her golden jubilee at a church service in London.She attended the Danish Church of St Katharine’s in Camden, north London, for a service to honour 50 years her accession to the throne on January 14, 1972.The 82 year-old smiled and waved to well-wishers as she arrived at the church.Organisers said the service was also a chance to thank her for a chasuble – the outer garment worn by clergy during services – she designed and embroidered for the church community in 2020.Queen Margrethe has strong links to St Katharine’s and her parents King...
BBC
Great Tapestry attracts less than half of expected visitors
Less than half of the anticipated visitor numbers have paid to view the Great Tapestry of Scotland during its first year. As part of the business case for the Galashiels centre, consultants estimated it would attract 51,000 paying customers annually. Live Borders chief Ewan Jackson has revealed that 24,000 bought...
Time Out Global
Check out what Euston station will look like after its £2.6 billion makeover
The first images of the mega £2.6 billion makeover of Euston station have finally been revealed, and there’s been a mixed response. Work around the new station first started three years ago, and it’s still not due to open for another decade. The new building will have...
