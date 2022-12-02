Effective: 2022-12-05 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 10 inches. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

