kezi.com
Hundreds turn out for 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One of the oldest and coldest Christmas traditions returned to Springfield Saturday. Hundreds, if not thousands, turned out for the 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade. Parade organizers spent months planning for the event. Preparations have been underway since April. It cost nearly $10,000. People who came out said...
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Post Office changing hours due to criminal activity
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Cottage Grove residents might need to start looking elsewhere to receive their mail, as their local post office has closed its lobby access to PO boxes after hours. The next nearest post office is eight miles away in Creswell. People in Cottage Grove say the situation...
kqennewsradio.com
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR HAPPENING THROUGH SUNDAY
The Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair is happening through Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Organizers say it is the most popular Christmas Fair in southern Oregon. Over 300 booths feature a wide variety of hand-crafted items including clothing, home décor, baked goods, spices, lotions, wood crafts, metal sculpture, art décor and many other unique items.
kezi.com
Springfield's "Oldest and Coldest" Christmas Parade to kick off Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The 70th annual Springfield “Oldest and Coldest” Christmas Parade is set to kick off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Christmas Parade is being put on by the Oregon Riders Society to raise money to help families with food drives, dinners and toys. Organizers say they have 90 floats already registered, and more will be submitting their registrations and donations on the day of the parade. For dedicated paradegoers, organizers say there will be some new faces and fenders this year.
kezi.com
Lane County public health officials urge caution on RSV as holidays near
EUGENE, Ore.—It's being called the triple-demic; cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID are climbing across the country, and now the Oregon Health Authority is requiring all hospitals to report RSV deaths in anyone under 18 years old. The new rule is in effect until May 29, 2023. Jason...
kezi.com
Shelter organizers say they're seeing more homeless women than ever before
EUGENE, Ore. -- Local shelter organizers said they're seeing a tragic trend of more women who are becoming homeless. Terry McDonald, the director of Saint Vincent de Paul, said that right now, 46% of their clientele is women and 25% of them are at least 62 years old. "It's been...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Roseburg
If you are seeking for the hospital perfect in the Roseburg area, you have reached the proper home. You are going to get a hospital perfect details in Roseburg. Also, a directional link from your home, and Web Address data, approximate internet users ratings, Contact Number, details direction, has been added. From these hospital ‘ official page, this data has been taken.
kezi.com
Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of 19-year-old under care of Looking Glass
EUGENE, Ore.-- A $2,475,000 settlement has been reached between the family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns and the State of Oregon and Looking Glass. Three years ago, Bruns died in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, an agency of the State of Oregon, under the care of Looking Glass Community Services in Eugene, a nonprofit contracting with OYA to provide treatment for juvenile offenders.
Lebanon-Express
Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
kezi.com
Eugene city leaders warn of localized flooding in wet winter months
EUGENE, Ore. -- With rain, snow, and high winds, localized flooding in city streets is becoming a very real concern. Officials at Eugene Public Works say that leaves fell much later than usual this year, clogging storm drains and making it more difficult to prevent flooding during heavy rain. Some streets have already seen floods that were so bad, public works crews closed sections of the road to clear the drains. Officials at Eugene Public Works like Brian Richardson are urging people to be mindful of the road conditions, and stay safe in wet conditions.
klcc.org
Willamette Valley gets dusting of snow on first day of December
The right mixture of cooler temperatures and consistent precipitation on Wednesday night allowed for what meteorologists call the “wet bulb” effect. “Basically what that is, is big fat drops of rain. If there’s enough of it, those raindrops can actually lower the ambient temperature and cause that rain to transition into snow.”
kezi.com
Crash that closed River Road between Junction City and Eugene fatal, deputies say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A stretch of River Road between Junction City and Eugene was closed Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash that the driver did not survive, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the LCSO, they responded to a reported crash between Bishop Lane and Lone Pine...
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
franchising.com
Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine Clinic Opens in Eugene
QC Kinetix opens new clinic to offer alternative to surgery. December 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // EUGENE, Ore. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Eugene and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in western Oregon. The husband-and-wife duo, Tammy and Mark Hawthorne, opened the doors to Eugene’s...
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
kqennewsradio.com
JAN DOE JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police are dealing with a case of an unidentified woman, a “Jane Doe”, who has been jailed for alleged disorderly conduct. Wednesday just before 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street after a caller said a disorderly woman was “yelling at nothing” and throwing items. When officers tried to contact the female, she ran away screaming and was trying to open doors of businesses and residences on Southeast Rose Street. The woman also allegedly stole a sleeping bag from in front of a business on Southeast Rose, but the owner did not want to pursue charges.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Eugene, Dec. 2
Deputies responded to a crash in the 91800blk of River Rd. on 11/30/22 at approximately 1:30pm. Investigation reveals that a red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Rd. when it drove off of the roadway and struck two trees. The driver of the SUV did not survive the crash. No other vehicles were involved. The involved driver’s identity is being withheld at this time.
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff reports fatal crash on River Road
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, November 30, around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 91800 block of River Road. LCSO investigation reveals that red Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on River Road when it drove off the roadway and struck two trees.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Douglas Co., Dec. 1
The Oregon State Police is asking for public assistance with a death investigation that occurred on November 30, 2021. OSP is hoping with the 1st anniversary of this incident that someone will come forward with new information. On November 30, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., Larry Mell was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck on Hwy 38 near Putnam Valley Rd, just west of Drain, Oregon, when he was shot. Mr. Mell later died as a result of his injuries. The Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation suggests this incident appears to be accidental. Mr. Mell was 72 at the time of his death. He had 8 children, several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Mr. Mell’s family described him as a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Mell loved fishing and crabbing and is greatly missed. Mr. Mell’s family said he was a strong survivor who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer. The Oregon State Police along with Mr. Mell’s family is requesting if anyone was shooting or who knows of someone who was shooting in the area of Hwy 38 and Putnam Valley Rd on November 30, 2021, call us. Help provide some closure to this family who is desperately seeking answers to what happened. If you think you might have some information on this incident, we urge you to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from your mobile phone. Reference case # SP21-335049.
Icy roads around Oregon: Officials warn drivers to slow down
Slick, icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions around Northwest Oregon on Thursday. Portland’s National Weather Service office has warned drivers to slow down, especially around bridges, where black ice is more prevalent.
