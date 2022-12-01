Read full article on original website
KTLO
Arkansas Republicans choose Cody Hiland as new chair
Republican Party of Arkansas rules chairman Steve Lux, center, addresses the audience during a state committee meeting at the Embassy Suites hotel in Little Rock on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Republican Party of Arkansas’ State Committee on Saturday elected former U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland of Little Rock...
Republican Party of Arkansas elects new Chairman
The Republican Party of Arkansas announced on Saturday that is has elected a new chairman.
Future of recreational marijuana in Arkansas
Arkansans spoke during the midterm election and they did not pass Ballot Issue 4, which would have legalized recreational marijuana.
ualrpublicradio.org
Outgoing House Majority Leader sees education, continuing tax cuts as high priorities
Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville, the outgoing House Majority Leader, was one of the leaders who helped grow the Republican supermajority from 76 GOP members to 82 in the upcoming session. He sees challenges in managing a caucus that large, but expects there will be robust debate on key issues such as education and tax cuts.
arkansasadvocate.com
Dozens of mayoral seats up for grabs in Tuesday’s runoff elections
Thirty-four mayoral races will be decided in Tuesday’s runoff election. Sixteen include incumbents like Linda Newbury in Union County. The Felsenthal mayor is facing Theresa Howard after both candidates received 24 votes in the general election. More than 70 elections for mayoral, city council and school board positions are...
Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A psychiatrist called to the stand by Arkansas as the state defends its ban on gender-affirming care for children said Monday he was concerned about the impact the law could have on some transgender youth who would see their treatments cut off. Dr. Stephen Levine, a psychiatrist at Case Western […]
KTBS
Firearms restoration bill could allow felons of non-violent crimes to carry a firearm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session HB 1013 or Firearms Restoration bill is receiving a lot of attention since it was filed earlier this week. The bipartisan legislation was put together by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-District 17, State Senator Gary Stubblefield, R-District 6, and State Senator Ronald Caldwell, R-District 23.
The richest woman in Arkansas
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Arkansas AG reaches $770K settlement with closed north Arkansas hospital operator
The Arkansas Attorney General has reached a $770,000 settlement with a hospital that abandoned thousands of patient records containing personal information.
Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
Magnolia State Live
Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
talkbusiness.net
Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta
One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Arkansas?
The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
One-time $1,500 stimulus check is coming to some Arkansas residents
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does some additional cash sound just right in time for the holidays? The good news is that is exactly what is happening for some individuals in Arkansas.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for Hot Springs National Park, the majestic Ozark Mountains and hundreds of beautiful lakes. The biggest lake in the state, Lake Ouachita, is surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest so it is extremely peaceful and serene. Bull Shoals is not entirely in the state but is another large lake in Arkansas. This manmade lake is on the northern border of the state with Missouri. But are the biggest lakes in Arkansas also the deepest? What is the deepest lake entirely in the state? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Arkansas.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Arkansas officials confirm 3rd in-state case of avian influenza, urge precautions
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is expressing concern over growing reports of avian influenza, confirming another new case in the state Thursday.
KTLO
AR Natural Resources Commission approves American Rescue Plan Act funding distribution
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (ANRC) approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution at its meeting on Friday, December 2, 2022. A total of 157 projects will receive funding across 58 counties. A full list of the awarded projects can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/american-rescue-plan-funding-water-and-wastewater-grant-program/. Governor Asa...
Arkansas continues reporting ‘very high’ flu rate, 11 new deaths
act of the flu on Arkansas residents continues to climb with an increase in infections and deaths seen in the last week.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Broadband Office urges residents to check their internet service
The Federal Communications Commission recently released a map showing Oklahoma has 100% internet coverage. Interim Director for the State Broadband Office, Kirk Martin said the FCC’s map lists there’s internet service available in areas where there isn’t any internet. “We have reason to believe that some of...
