There is frustration for the Bears after a sixth game in which they failed to rally in the fourth quarter to win or tie. The frustration is there on the other side of the ball because they couldn't protect a 19-10 lead in the fourth quarter, giving up 18 points. They've become adept at playing tough and surrendering TD or field goal drives when they can't afford to do it, and did it in Sunday's 28-19 loss to Green Bay.

6 HOURS AGO