Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Ties League Lead with 6th Pick vs. Rams
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen may just have launched himself into the unofficial lead for the Defensive Rookie of Year. The Seahawks entered SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday looking to snap a two-game slide. Woolen aided in those efforts late in the first half, as he snagged a leaping interception in traffic off a pass from Rams quarterback John Wolford.
Tri-City Herald
Pregame Report: Chargers at Raiders Week 13
LAS VEGAS – The Chargers (6-5) and Raiders (4-7) will face off in Week 13 for their second of two meetings this season. Here's a look at the Week 13 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Raiders. Date, time and location. Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:25 p.m....
Tri-City Herald
Jones Rushes Past 5,000-Yard Milestone
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones topped 5,000 career rushing yards during Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears. Entering the day, Jones had rushed for 4,984 yards in his six NFL seasons. That meant he needed 16 yards to reach 5,000 and 41 yards to pass John Brockington (5,024) for No. 3 on the franchise’s all-time list.
Tri-City Herald
With Braden Smith Out, Who Will Fill Void at Right Tackle?
Sealing the edges for an offensive line is one of the most crucial aspects of protection or progressing down the field. It impacts both the run and the pass and could make or break any offense’s chances of a win. This Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) must figure out...
Tri-City Herald
‘Just a Primer’: Dan Campbell Explained Goal for Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions were able to get rookie wideout Jameson Williams acclimated to playing a National Football League game. After missing the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season, the speedy wideout was able to step foot out on the field. A report indicated the team would have likely...
Tri-City Herald
Trenton Irwin: ‘Striving For More Opportunities And More Games’
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin has carved out a roster spot on this team with Ja'Marr Chase on the mend. He's quickly becoming a fan favorite after being a beloved locker-room presence since he joined the franchise in 2019. Irwin was the subject of this week's episode...
Tri-City Herald
Three Reasons Deshaun Watson Didn’t Receive Indefinite Suspension
The NFL was adamant that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun would receive an indefinite suspension lasting at least one year due to violations of the personal conduct policy connected with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from at least two dozen women. That isn't what happened. Instead, Watson was given an 11-game suspension, which is why he's primed to debut for the Browns against the Houston Texans.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Colts WATCH: Malik Hooker Burns Former Team Again with Scoop N’ Score
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker has revenge on his mind. Or maybe that's just the cliché talking. Either way, his performance Sunday night at AT&T Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts, his former team, is certainly a story that writes itself. After snagging an interception at the end of the...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Label Late Collapses Part of their Education
There is frustration for the Bears after a sixth game in which they failed to rally in the fourth quarter to win or tie. The frustration is there on the other side of the ball because they couldn't protect a 19-10 lead in the fourth quarter, giving up 18 points. They've become adept at playing tough and surrendering TD or field goal drives when they can't afford to do it, and did it in Sunday's 28-19 loss to Green Bay.
Tri-City Herald
Grades: Lions Play Complete Game in Dominant Victory
The Detroit Lions drubbed the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-14, Sunday at Ford Field. Lions head coach Dan Campbell led his team to yet another win, boosting the team’s record to 5-7. It’s the team’s fourth win in five tries, with the last two wins coming by double digits.
Tri-City Herald
How the Jaguars Defense Can Negate a Formidable Lions Offense
The Detroit Lions may hold a 4-7 record, but their offensive performance tells a different tale. They currently are tied for eighth in the NFL in scoring at 25 points per game and rank among the top ten in total rushing and red zone offense.With this level of offensive proficiency, it is easy to see why this Lions squad has won three out of their last four contests. Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell acknowledged that these Lions will present a challenge defensively.
Tri-City Herald
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Tri-City Herald
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: S Trevon Moehrig
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Moments ago, S Trevon Moehrig talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend. You can watch the interview...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks sent 11 home sick. All are expected to play at Rams. Plus, Ryan Neal’s status
An illness swept through the Seahawks’ locker room this week. Coach Pete Carroll had to send 11 players plus a couple coaches home from practice and away from the team’s facility. But, no, Carroll didn’t ask the NFL if the Seahawks could move their game Sunday with the...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Lions: Trevor Lawrence Injured on Final Play of First Half
The Jacksonville Jaguars experienced a doomsday scenario on Sunday, with starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence entering the locker-room with a lower-leg injury after being sacked on the final play of the half. Lawrence, who started the game 9-of-19 for 124 yards, dropped back to pass in the final seconds of a...
Tri-City Herald
Should Houston Texans Bench Kyle Allen, Go Back To Davis Mills?
HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen hasn't provided the spark the Houston Texans were hoping for offensively. After switching to Allen as the starting quarterback and the replacement for Davis Mills, the Texans look like they need to go back to Mills based on how mightily Allen has struggled in the past two games. The Texans travel to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Kenny Pickett Made Sure Heyward Brothers Shared Special Moment
Connor Heyward delivered one of the biggest plays of the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Atlanta Falcons. His 17-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, the first score of his career, helped the Steelers survive a comeback attempt from the Falcons but the timing and location made it an even more meaningful moment.
Tri-City Herald
Mahomes: Lack of Execution Caught up With Chiefs vs. Bengals
In the Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, there wasn't one single play or player that led to the defeat. It was a team effort, and one filled with both minor and major mistakes all afternoon long. By the end of the fourth quarter, it was the home team that ended up minimizing those errors and capitalizing on the visitors' shortcomings.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Rule Out Josh Jones With Hamstring Injury
After being listed as questionable with an illness leading up to Sunday, the Seahawks will be without versatile reserve safety Josh Jones for the rest of their road game against the Rams. Appearing to come up lame while covering a Michael Dickson punt in the first quarter, Jones was promptly...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Ken Walker, DeeJay Dallas hurt. 4th RB Tony Jones plays on unable to see clearly
The Seahawks seemed about one more injury to a running back from calling Marshawn Lynch yet again. Rookie starter Kenneth Walker, who replaced out-for-the-year Rashaad Penny in late October, went out in the second quarter of Seattle’s 27-23 win at the Los Angeles Rams with an injured ankle. He spent the rest of the first half watching the game from the sideline on SoFi Stadium’s mammoth, zillion-dollar big screen overhead. He had his right shoe off and right leg extended on the metal bench.
