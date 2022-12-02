Read full article on original website
Reports: Liberty hires Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell
Jamey Chadwell is making the move from Coastal Carolina to Liberty. According to multiple reports, Chadwell is heading to Liberty to replace Hugh Freeze. Chadwell has been the coach at Coastal for the past four seasons and the Chanticleers have won at least nine games in each of the past three years. The CCU offense under Chadwell has been one of the most fun and creative in college football.
WMBF
Coastal Carolina to face East Carolina in Birmingham Bowl
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be going bowling for the third straight season. It was announced Sunday that the Chants will face the East Carolina Pirates in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27. at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. The matchup will mark the first time...
Coastal Carolina Announces Deal With New Football Coach
This will be his first collegiate head coaching job.
CBS Sports
Troy vs. Coastal Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Troy Trojans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and are hoping to record their first win since Sept. 29 of 2018. The Trojans and Coastal Carolina will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Troy has a defense that allows only 16.83 points per game, so Coastal Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Look: Conference Title Game Is Currently A Blowout
Oddsmakers expected this Saturday's game between Coastal Carolina and Troy to be relatively close. Well, it's been anything but that. Troy currently had a 31-0 lead over Coastal Carolina in the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. The Trojans were so dominant in the first half of...
Report: Liberty targeting 1 candidate to replace Hugh Freeze
Liberty is searching for a new head coach after Hugh Freeze left for the Auburn job, and it would appear they have a specific replacement in mind. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell has become the focus of Liberty’s search, John Brice of FootballScoop.com reports. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was...
WSAZ
It’ll be Herd vs. Huskies in Horry County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many Marshall football fans will be taking a familiar trip to see the Herd play in a bowl game this month. Newschannel 3 has confirmed that they will play the University of Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl which is on Monday December 19th. Kickoff for the game will be at 2:30 p.m. from Brooks Stadium and it’s the home of Coastal Carolina.
Alabama and Auburn coaches attend Super 7 finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 is the culmination of the state’s best amateur football. Perhaps it was fitting then, that Friday night’s finale featured a few signs of the future. Representatives from both Auburn and Alabama’s staffs descended upon Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest store in South Carolina, bringing its store count in the state to 68. The 46,811-square-foot store is located at the Coventry Marketplace at 955 Wood Duck Dr. in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and employs 130 people. Haley Barber is the store manager.
A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's Why
A major national publication dubbed Myrtle Beach as a "foodie destination".Photo byTrip Advisor. There are a lot of great "foodie destinations" in America. You have New York City, Charleston, SC, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more. However, one major national publication recently dubbed Myrtle Beach as a foodie destination as well! Although Myrtle Beach is well known for its shopping, golf, and of course, the beach, the publication thinks the popular beach town has what it takes to put alongside some of the top foodie destinations in America! In this article, we will take a look at which publication gave Myrtle Beach that title as well as why!
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
WECT
SILVER ALERT: 90-year-old Brunswick County man may be headed toward South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brunswick County man. Miles Judson Hammond, 90, was last seen Friday morning at around 10 a.m. He was leaving his home in Ocean Isle Beach to go to Hardees. Hammond is...
WMBF
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
WLTX.com
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
wpde.com
Brookgreen Gardens begins construction on new red wolf exhibit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new furry friends will be making their way to the Grand Strand as Brookgreen Gardens starts a new exhibit. The new four-acre habitat for red wolves will allow the most endangered wolf in the world to live safely in a natural environment, according to a release.
First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Taro
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 3-4 is Taro, a dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Taro is two years old and fully grown, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. She is looking for her forever home after being in the care of GSHS for one month. […]
charlestondaily.net
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
24-year-old North Carolina man hit, killed on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 24-year-old was identified as De’Ron Bellamy, of Calabash, North Carolina. The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. near […]
WMBF
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 31 early Sunday, according to officials. LCpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Water Tower Road when a 2013 GMC pickup truck heading north on the highway struck a pedestrian.
