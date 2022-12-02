Read full article on original website
Bring Home This Highly Original 428 Powered 1969 Shelby GT500
You have heard of barn finds...this 1969 Shelby is a basement find. When it comes to classic Mustangs, it doesn't get much better than a 1969 Shelby GT500. The 1969 Mustang Shelby GT500 was received by the public well, and the release went off without a hitch. The 1969 model was restyled to be distinct with a restyled front facia, and the grille and headlights were shrouded in chrome trim. The rectangular light were now located in the new position below the GT500’s front bumper. Its hood now had three individual air scoops and the signature striping ran the length of the car on each side. This basement find Mustang is being offered by the Becker Auto Group, and can complete your Ford Mustang collection.
New John Wick 4 poster features an awesome optical illusion
If you feel that film posters aren't what they once were, you're not alone. Fans have been decrying the banality of the ubiquitous 'floating heads' design for years now, and genuinely original ideas seem few and far between in 2022. But the new John Wick poster is bucking the trend.
This Awesome 911 Turbo Cabriolet Is Selling on Bring A Trailer
A perfect track car for someone with style. The Porsche 911 is possibly one of the most iconic cars ever to come out of Germany’s auto industry. Decades spent researching and developing new technological innovations for the purpose of engineering a new type of vehicle created something unlike anything the world had seen before. It was sleek and fast like a race car, good looking like a luxurious exotic, and could handle the rough terrain of German roads. Not to mention, it came with some pretty high prestige among car enthusiasts everywhere. This particular automobile is a great example of that.
Apple's new iCloud website design is a thing of beauty
Apple's iCloud website has been looking a little out of date for a while, with the blocky design resembling iOS versions of yesteryear. But Apple has finally revealed a new look for the platform – and it's going down a treat online. Clearly inspired by the new(ish) iOS widgets,...
Holiday reviews inspire postcards from hell in nightmarish DALL-E 2 project
AI art generators are a controversial new creative tool, and many are unsure about what role they'll come to play. But sometimes a fun creative experiment comes along that seems like just the thing they can serve for. Skimming through TripAdvisor reviews can be enough to out anyone off travel...
Buy the Best Fat Tire Electric Bike Online
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The electric bicycle has made its way from a mere technological curiosity into a mainstream mode of transportation in the past decade. Commuting, mountain biking, and long-distance cycling can all be done on these bikes, because of their adaptability and wide range of applicability.
This incredible Mickey Mouse optical illusion is breaking my brain
Optical illusions usually fall into one of a few categories, and my personal favourite is things-that-appear-to-be-moving-but-definitely-aren't-moving. Falling squarely into that camp is this Mickey Mouse illusion, currently blowing minds on TikTok. One of TikTok's most popular optical illusion creators has shared a video featuring a silhouetted animation of Mickey Mouse....
Bizarre Tesla drinking glass design gets roasted online
Elon Musk has his hands full these days, what with his chaotic takeover of Twitter, so I'm not sure how much involvement he will have had with Tesla's latest, and perhaps, weirdest product. No, it's not an unsteady robot or a dystopian off-road vehicle. We expect that from Tesla. It's a set of glassware.
New Kia logo commits the ultimate design crime
Every designer knows the importance of brand recognition – and car logos are among the most recognisable in the world. But Google search data has revealed that one particular car manufacturer's recent rebrand perhaps isn't going down as well as it might have hoped. Kia revealed its new logo...
A PS5 inside a car – what could possibly go wrong?
The PS5 is, among other things, big. It's one of the most gargantuan games consoles ever made, and the bulky design was mercilessly mocked when Sony revealed it back in 2020. But what's bigger than a PS5? A PS5 that's also a car, of course. The president of Sony Honda...
Apple, please make this new iPhone 15 Flip concept a reality
It felt like the iPhone 14 had only just hit the stores when rumours started flying about the iPhone 15, and now, a couple of months on, we can't go a day without seeing something new about the next iPhone. Up to this point, the rumours have been pretty conservative, building on the 14's design and feature set. However today's offering is flipping brilliant.
It already sounds like the iPhone 15 Pro will destroy the iPhone 15
The iPhone has been rumoured to be getting a USB-C port for what feels like 20 years – but it's very likely that it'll finally happen next year. Thanks to new EU laws, Apple is required to switch to a universal charging port. But if new rumours are to be believed, the changeover might not be as simple as we thought.
Today's Google Doodle might just be the most delightful yet
Google Doodles have been around almost as long as the search engine itself – and have become more and more interactive. What initially started as subtle tweaks to the Google logo are now often fully-fledged experiences – and this might be the most dynamic yet. Today's Google Doodle...
Pantone's Colour of the Year is here (and so are the weird products)
As someone wise once said, three things are certain in life: death, taxes and the Pantone Colour of the Year. Once again, the colour authority has chosen a new hue to represent the year ahead – and this time it's Magenta. 'Viva Magenta' (PANTONE 18-1750) is a "powerful and...
First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event
Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.
Tesla Semi’s Enormous Battery Might Weigh 11,000 Pounds on Its Own
via TeslaBased on what we know about the Semi's range and efficiency, the battery pack could have a capacity of 850 kWh.
Original Nintendo Switch logo gets gamers in a spin
Nintendo is responsible for some of the best video game logos of all time, with the Gamecube symbol particularly popular among fans thanks to its clever use of negative space. But a recently unveiled early design for the Switch (before it was even called the Switch) shows the company doesn't always get it right.
Volkswagen's hilarious Instagram branding fail goes viral
It's been an interesting year in the weird and wonderful world of car branding. From Audi's flat new logo to the controversy over the illegible new Kia symbol (Google searches for 'KN cars' are through the roof), we've seen some clangers. And with just a few days left of the year, we've seen perhaps the most hilarious automotive atrocity yet.
I got deep-faked by an AI app, and it felt weird
Early last week a couple of startling images appeared in my inbox, they were photos of me, kind of. One was of me as a child – the kid was recognisable but not right. I'd been deep-faked and it was… weird. It also raised many questions about the trust and the future of art and photography.
Wow! This Cricut Joy Black Friday deal is a genuine money-saver
The Cricut Joy is this year's must-have cutting machine, and this 'Ultimate Gift Bundle' offers the compact craft device for much less. The Cricut Joy does everything you need from a cutting machine, including card making, fabric cutting and gift designs, but it's bag-sized for easy storage and on-the-go crafting round a friend's house.
