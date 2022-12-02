Read full article on original website
BRB: Christmas Spectacular at Belle Mehus Auditorium
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’ve all heard of dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh, but have you ever heard of dancing through it on an open stage? If you’ve stopped by the Belle Mehus Auditorium this weekend, you have — they’re reviving their Christmas Spectacular show to welcome the holidays with style. […]
KFYR-TV
Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The old AMC theatre in Bismarck’s Gateway Mall was busy Sunday, but it wasn’t because people were gathering to watch a movie. The theatre closed down during the pandemic, and now a church has moved in. At first glance, you might think this old...
In Bismarck – The Tavern Grill All Set To Open On Tuesday
I have learned to develop a fairly thick skin when sending an article over to the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page. I got into the routine way too much last year of sending an article that I had just finished over to a local social media outlet - I have come to learn from experience that not everyone is going to agree with or be cordial with what I have to say. I'm talking about the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook Page - I have always called them the "Hub" of Bismarck and Mandan, for there is never a shortage of people asking questions, trying to seek advice, AND dishing out negative comments to others - the good and the bad I guess. So when I heard that Bismarck has a new restaurant opening up fairly soon, I was just a tad braced for those people that are frustrated.
United Way reopens shelters 24/7 as North Dakota winter rages on
MSA United Way was asked to temporarily shelter the homeless population back in 2017.
Details On The Pride Of Dakota Holiday Showcase In Bismarck
Bring your Christmas list and buy it all under one roof and keep it local.
Water Disruption Issues Starting Saturday In Downtown Bismarck.
Bacteria coliform levels prompt city reaction.
agupdate.com
Glen Ullin feed mill begins manufacturing cow pellets
GLEN ULLIN, N.D. – The Mill, a new livestock feed mill in southwestern North Dakota, began manufacturing cattle pellets on Nov. 21. Ben and Darcy Mickelson, owners of All Day Trucking in Jamestown, N.D., recently purchased The Mill in the former Dakotaland Feeds facility in Glen Ullin. Dakotaland Feeds closed its doors six months ago.
THE Bismarck Marathon - Making Us ALL Proud To Be A Part Of It
Read For Yourself What Kind Of Impact This Event Brings
Bismarck, ND’s Kirkwood Mall Is About To Lose This Tennant
This popular store will certainly be missed by a lot of fans.
Bismarck Larks hosting 3rd annual toy drive on Sunday
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — If you’re looking to share some holiday joy this year, then the Bismarck Larks have just the solution! The Larks and North American Coal are teaming up to create one of the biggest local toy drives of the holiday season and giving away a free pair of mittens to the first […]
Mandan offers up bonus to shop owners for keeping streets clean
The city will also award a 'golden shovel' to the winner. The business gets to keep the shovel until a new winner is announced next year.
KFYR-TV
City of Bismarck launches campaign to help homeless
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is launching a fundraising campaign to help homeless in the area. The Better Bismarck campaign is one of the city’s new initiatives to address the effects of addiction and mental health in the community. In November, the Bismarck City Commission approved...
Lottery Lucky? Here Are Your Million Dollar Bismarck Mandan Homes
Won the lottery, Inheritance burning a hole in the pocket, Made your own hard-earned money. These are the HOT homes for sale that have ALL the frills and more.
Hard plane landing on Enchanted Highway downs power lines, leaves 3 injured
UPDATE — December 3, 2022, 8:33 p.m. Further reports from the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office have reported that the power outage was caused by a small single propeller prop engine plane that made a hard landing in an open field east of Regent. The three occupants of the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital […]
New ‘Bar’ Opening In Bismarck, But It’s Not What You Think
While we'd certainly love to get a new watering hole, that's not what kind of bar we have coming to Bismarck. Face Foundrie is soon to be the newest addition to the Kirkwood Mall. You may have noticed the space is already blocked off and under construction. Beyond the holidays,...
Thanksgiving Trip Tips If Heading To Bis/Man North Dakota
Is living in Bismarck the same as living in Mandan? No. No it is not.
Special Bismarck License Required For Four Or More Cats/Dogs
So in Bismarck you can't have more than 3 dogs/cats in a household? Who wants to confess?
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man to see prison time for hammer attack
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison for attacking a man with a hammer. Police arrested Kirk Wilkie, 32, after a five-hour standoff at 26th Street and Broadway Avenue in March. They say Wilkie had barricaded himself in a home after striking a man in the face with a claw hammer. West Dakota SWAT used a chemical irritant to take Wilkie into custody.
